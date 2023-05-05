KILLINGTON — The developers behind what’s to become “Six Peaks Village at Killington Resort” say they’ve closed the sale on the land the project will be built upon.
According to the Burlington law firm Gravel & Shea, its client, the Toronto developer Great Gulf, has purchased 1,095 acres of land from SP Land Co. LLC for $43 million.
The project has been in its formative stages for several years. At Town Meeting Day, voters approved a $47 million bond to pay for the infrastructure the project will need, including the creation of a town water system and a remade Killington Road. The town plans to fund this through a tax increment financing district, which has been approved.
According to the developers, the project will feature more than 200 condominiums and townhomes along with retail stores, restaurants and other amenities.
