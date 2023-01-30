While spending in its member districts are up, not all tax rates will be increasing for towns in the Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union.
The Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union is made up of the Quarry Valley Unified Union School District, Wells Springs Unified Union School District, Ira School District and Rutland Town School District.
Louis Milazzo, Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union business manager, said on Monday that while each district and school has its own budget, all are being impacted by inflation, rising labor costs, and increases in health insurance premiums. The districts also are a year behind when it comes to union contracts.
“We just settled a new negotiated agreement last year for four years, those increases are all built into this,” Milazzo said. “Not only did we have the increases of next year that we’re combating, but also the catch-up that we’re playing from what we settled versus what we had budgeted the prior years.”
Quarry Valley’s budget is up by 4.14%, said Milazzo. The district’s tax rate is $1.14, but each town’s common level of appraisal will be applied to that rate.
The CLA for a town is based on the difference between what a town’s grand list says properties are worth versus what they’ve been selling for on the market in the past three years.
Milazzo said the town of Poultney is expected to see its homestead education tax rate drop to $1.26, a decrease of 5 cents. Proctor’s tax rate is expected to be $1.29, a four-cent decrease, while West Rutland will see its rate rise five cents to $1.31. Milazzo said this was largely due to West Rutland’s CLA going up 13%.
The Wells Springs district contains the towns of Wells and Middletown Springs. It has a pre-k through 6th grade school and pays tuition for seventh grade through high school.
“They’re also dealing with those same inflationary costs for wages and benefits, but in addition they also have secondary tuition increases that they’re seeing,” said Milazzo. The tuition rate is going up, but so is the number of students the district is paying for. All told, it expects to spend $162,000 more in tuition this year.
The district’s budget is up by 6.81%, he said. The district’s tax rate is $1.33. In Wells, the rate will be $1.60 while in Middletown Springs it is going to be $1.55. Both rates are essentially unchanged from last year, according to Milazzo, as they’re down less than a penny.
Rutland Town’s expenses are up 7.58%, putting the tax rate at $1.39, a 2.41% decrease, or about 3 cents.
“They run a pre-k through eight school, and they’re dealing with the same inflationary increases for wages and benefits, but they also have a large increase in secondary tuition as well, and that is mainly due to Rutland City’s tuition increase of 10%,” said Milazzo. “They send approximately 100 kids to Rutland City every year, so that 10% increase is really impacting them.”
The Ira district doesn’t operate a school. Its expenses are up 4.8%.
“Their only expense is tuition so they have limited control over their budget,” said Milazzo. “Their tax rate is estimated at $1.38, which is a 7.6% decrease, or 11 cents.”
Milazzo said this year’s tax yield was up 6.3%, which is helping to keep the local tax rates down in spite of spending increase.
Quarry Valley and Wells Springs will each have a special article on their ballots this year, both asking whether voters will allow an amount of their fiscal year 2022 budget surpluses to be put into capital reserve funds, said Milazzo. Quarry Valley will ask voters to allow half of an approximately $800,000 surplus to be allocated this way, while Wells Springs will ask that $125,000 of the previous year’s surplus to be saved.
If voters allow this, it will let the districts use that money for repairs and improvements to its buildings and other facilities, which will help keep the tax rates stable in the coming years, said Milazzo.
Greater Rutland County Supervisory Union Superintendent Christopher Sell said on Monday that these budgets do not cut staff or services, but are lean as can be otherwise.
“I know in Wells Springs there was some discussion around certain programs that we’ve looked at or explored reductions or cuts but the community had then expressed their concerns, so we decided not to go forward with that,” he said. “We wanted to make sure we kept our budgets down but we also don’t want to impact student learning, so I think we’ve done a nice job of that this year.”
Many of the cost drivers — insurance, inflation and salaries — are outside the district’s control, said Sell.
“We did start the budget process a lot earlier this year knowing that we were going to be seeing a tough budget season, and we’ve looked closely at it,” he said. “We ran student-to-staff ratio reports by grade, by school, and looked closely at that to see if there’s any places that we could make adjustments and felt that we were really in a good spot, ratio-wise, based on the schools we have, and felt that making staff cuts would not be appropriate at this time.”
He and Milazzo said the district will do what it can to inform voters about the budgets and what they mean for local tax rates.
