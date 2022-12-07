The statewide board that regulates Vermont’s health care system paid a visit to the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, praising the local network while acknowledging the challenges it’s facing after more than two years of a pandemic.

Owen Foster is the new chair of the GMCB. He and other board members toured parts of RRMC, Community Health Rutland, the West Ridge Center and the Rutland Area Bridge Housing facility.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.