The statewide board that regulates Vermont’s health care system paid a visit to the Rutland Regional Medical Center on Monday, praising the local network while acknowledging the challenges it’s facing after more than two years of a pandemic.
Owen Foster is the new chair of the GMCB. He and other board members toured parts of RRMC, Community Health Rutland, the West Ridge Center and the Rutland Area Bridge Housing facility.
“I think we all came away with some pretty significant reflections on the type of care that we have here in this community, that the community has provided for everybody,” he said.
The five-member board was created by the Legislature in 2011. Its members are appointed to six-year terms by the governor. Its meetings are open to the public, in-person and remotely. Recordings can be found online at gmcboard.vermont.gov online.
Board member Jessica Holmes was among those who toured the Rutland hospital’s emergency department.
“It was really busy, as we’ve been hearing about,” she said. “I’ll also say what struck me was how it’s a really well-oiled machine. Clearly, there are some dedicated people caring for our sickest patients.”
She said she was pleased to see the suite designated for psychiatric patients was being run well.
Vermont hospitals have been challenged in recent years by patients experiencing mental health crises filling up emergency rooms when they can’t be placed in a more appropriate setting. Many facilities had to carve out a new space for those patients.
Her tour brought a number of issues to mind.
“The other topic that came up, and I do think I would love to see us perhaps put it on as a future agenda item, is workplace violence, the violence against health care workers,” said Holmes. “That seems to be an increasing issue in the (emergency department), it impacts morale, and it impacts the health and safety of patients.”
Incidentally, a day after the GMCB departed Rutland, Rutland City Police cited Amanda Parks, 24, of Waitsfield, and Rebecca Rider, 27, of Rutland, with assault on a protected professional. According to a release posted to the department’s Facebook page, police were summoned to the Rutland hospital by separate reports of staff members being assaulted.
This isn’t the first such incident at the hospital.
In November, Carl H. Jennette, 60, was sentenced to serve one to five years after pleading guilty to felony charge of aggravated assault, no contest to an assault and robbery charge stemming from incidents in May during which he assaulted medical workers at the hospital.
“It’s an issue we’ve heard across the state in emergency room departments, the safety of the employees working there and the volume of patients and where they can go,” said Foster on Monday. “That’s not isolated to the Rutland community.”
Holmes had said that staffing levels were another concern she heard raised and expects to hear about often in different arenas.
GMCB member Thom Walsh said he toured Rutland Community Health federally qualified health center and Express Care and also heard concerns about staffing, as well as some ways the problem might be alleviated.
“There were staffing concerns, and the need for behavioral health specialists, more physicians,” he said. “It was encouraging to hear that some of the best recruitment comes when students come here for training, then they want to stay. People who are from here want to come home, and I think that speaks very highly of the community.”
How to get more medical students to train in Vermont is something the board should consider, he said.
He was joined on his tour by Susan J. Barrett, GMCB executive director.
“I would just add I was really impressed with the coordination and the integration that the FQHC of Community Health has with the hospital and other providers,” she said. “But we did hear the need for mental health, and it sounds like the FQHC Community Health is doing quite a bit of that and trying to keep folks from overloading the (emergency department).”
GMCB member David Murman toured the Rutland Area Bridge Housing units, which aren’t medical facilities but do play a role in community health by housing those who’d otherwise be homeless. The units were created during the pandemic and are under the Rutland Housing Authority.
Murman remarked about how quickly the units were permitted and built.
“It’s just an amazing impact that housing can have on people’s lives,” he said. “It was really powerful, people’s comments there. It’s a really unique project where so many different organizations and groups, grants, foundations, got together with some pretty impressive leadership to get this thing through and provide housing for people in need.”
Foster and GMCB member Robin Lunge toured the West Ridge Center, an addiction treatment center.
Lunge said she heard from West Ridge’s leadership about the COVID-19 pandemic and how it was particularly disruptive to the way the center normally helps people with addiction.
She and other board members praised the Rutland medical community for how it navigated the pandemic and acknowledged that the struggles aren’t over.
“Transitioning people back to that in-person model has been challenging and they’re not there yet,” said Lunge.
Foster said what stood out to him about the visit was learning how the center takes a holistic approach to treatment and how opioids, particularly the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, are at the root of a patient’s addiction.
“They also spoke about a coordination program they have for what is called guest-dosing, which is when folks come up to Vermont and are on medication and need treatment, they coordinate through the West Ridge Center to get their treatment while they’re up here,” he said. “And likewise for those folks in this community who are going elsewhere and need to coordinate guest-dosing to maintain a healthy situation if they travel.”
