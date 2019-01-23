Green Mountain College is closing its doors after the 2019 spring semester, said President Bob Allen in a meeting Wednesday.
“My remarks will be relatively brief,” Allen said. “For the past 18 months, the administration and the trustees at GMC have been investigating all opportunities available to ensure the continuation of its mission.”
In a mandatory afternoon meeting Wednesday, Allen and the Board of Directors announced to students, faculty and staff that the small liberal arts college would not be reopening for the fall 2019 semester.
Allen said it was a decrease in tuition revenue and an increase in expenses that ended up digging the college into a financial hole, and although school officials met with potential partners in state and out of state, Allen and the Board of Trustees were not able to find a solution that could keep the college open.
“We have not been able to find a financial solution or secure a partnership that would enable the GMC Poultney campus to continue operations beyond the spring semester,” Allen said.
— Story will be updated.
