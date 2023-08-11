For those who’d like to see what it’s like to own an electric vehicle before buying one, the state’s largest electric utility has partnered with an Indiana-based company that will let you essentially rent one, complete with an at-home charger, on a month-to-month basis.

The “Try-an-EV Service” is available now at Green Mountain Power’s website, greenmountainpower.com/try-an-ev.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0