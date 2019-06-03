MONTPELIER — Thomas Greene, founder and president of Vermont College of Fine Arts, has announced he will step down on July 1, 2020.
He will leave next month on a year’s sabbatical to resume his career as an acclaimed author but will return to teach in the college’s writing and publishing master’s programs. The college’s board of trustees will begin an immediate search for his successor. CFO Katie Gustafson and Academic Dean Matthew Monk will lead the college until an interim president is appointed. Greene’s new title when he returns will be Founding President Emeritus.
Greene founded VCFA in 2006 by creating a nonprofit that bought the historic Vermont College campus and three master’s writing programs from Union Institute and University. Greene previously worked for UIU and Vermont College’s former owner, Norwich University.
At 37 when VCFA began, Greene was the youngest college president in the nation. When he leaves, he will be the second longest-serving college president in the state, after Rich Schneider at Norwich University, who announced last week that he also will step down next year after 28 years’ service.
“I’ve been having a conversation with the board for a couple of years about when would be an appropriate time for transition from my leadership,” Greene said on Monday.
“My goal was always to go back to my writing career and I really felt that now was the time to pivot. For me personally, I’m ready to get back to writing and join the faculty to teach, which I used to do, and I also think it’s healthy for VCFA to bring in someone who has new vision and new ideas, and the board will begin the process to find someone to do that,” Greene added.
Greene said he would still be available to consult with staff and faculty but would relinquish day-to-day control of the college.
“It’s bittersweet because I work with such amazing people and it’s been such an incredible project but I do think I’m ready and I think that it’s a time for the college when there’s going to be a big push over the next three to five years on the philanthropic side and fundraising,” Greene said. “I love fundraising, but when you start a project that big, you want to know that whoever is leading that is in it for the long haul. For me to think about another five years, it just felt like that now was the time to change leadership, with new energy and ideas, to lead that big challenge.”
Greene said he would continue to work on his latest book and travel, but continue to live in Montpelier to be near his daughter, Sarah.
Greene said there had been a strong response to the news of his departure.
“It’s just been a great outpouring of support for me personally, and more importantly, for the college and what we do up there,” Greene said.
Greene said there would be no official send-off before he leaves in July but said there may be an event connected with the Vermont Book Award in November.
Greene said it had been gratifying to work to save the Vermont College campus from possible closure and launch it into a new education institution.
“It’s been extraordinary — we started from a place where we were trying to save a campus and about 100 jobs and 13 years later, with the support of a lot of people, we’ve built a world-class arts institute, one that is fighting outside its weight class in terms of its impact, internationally,” Greene said. “It’s very gratifying to see the work that’s being done every day there.
“Also, given the political and cultural climate we live in now, I think the arts are more important than ever. When I think about what we’ve done up there, I’m just proud,” he added.
During Greene’s tenure, the college raised $13.5 million to purchase the historic campus and the master’s programs in writing, writing for children and young adults, and visual art from Union Institute and University. VCFA has raised more than $9 million in philanthropic support, added six new degree programs in graphic design, music composition, film, art and design education, residential writing and publishing and international writing, has a $10 million annual operating budget and employs 250 people. The college also created the annual Vermont Book Award to honor writers in the state, and was named one of the best places to work by Vermont Business Magazine six years in a row — the only college in the state to receive that honor.
“Consistent with our succession plan, we will begin an immediate search for interim leadership and a broader search for VCFA’s next leader,” said Bill Schubart, chairman of the VCFA board of trustees. “Meanwhile, the Board has immense respect for and confidence in the current leadership team that manages the day-to-day successes of VCFA.”
Greene is the author of six critically acclaimed novels: “Mirror Lake” (Simon and Schuster, 2003), “I’ll Never Be Long Gone” (Morrow, 2005), “Envious Moon” (Morrow, 2007), “The Headmaster’s Wife” (St. Martin’s Press, 2014), “If I Forget You” (St. Martin’s Press, 2016), and “The Perfect Liar” (St. Martin’s Press, 2019). His fiction has been translated into 12 languages and has won many awards and honors.
