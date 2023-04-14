Vermont State University President Parwinder Grewal will resign from his position for personal reasons effective immediately, according to a Vermont State Colleges System press release sent out Friday morning.
The announcement follows several weeks of outspoken backlash against Grewal and his administrative team’s decision to digitize VTSU campus libraries as an alleged cost-saving transformation measure.
Former Vermont Agency of Human Services secretary Michael Smith will take over as interim president for the next six months beginning next week. Vice President of Business Operations Sarah Truckle will serve as president until April 19.
Smith also has been asked by the board of trustees and Chancellor Sophie Zdatny to temporarily pause plans to transform libraries and athletics and develop a set of recommendations for how to best move forward before any further action is taken.
Smith, who said he was first approached this week with the offer, met with the board in a special meeting held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday with Zdatny and Director of External and Governmental Affairs Katherine Levasseur. After a little less than an hour in executive session, the board unanimously approved Smith’s appointment.
A similar special meeting on Tuesday evening also went into executive session for close to two hours.
“I really was impressed with how the communities, the Legislature and the governor and his team have supported this transformation. I was that excited to say this (presidency) is something I would be interested in,” Smith said. “My goal is to keep the university focused on the mission of the transformation.”
Smith added that he plans to get the recommendations regarding the library and athletics plans to the board as soon as possible, adding that the two plans are “distracting to the main goal of transforming this whole system.”
Levasseur said she is very excited to have Smith take up the presidency, and added that there is a strong desire to develop a comprehensive set of recommendations before moving forward with library plans.
“We are 11 weeks away from launching the new university, and so there is a ton of work that is going into that right now at every level,” Levasseur said. “It seemed like the right thing to do at this moment was to push pause on those (initiatives), allow for a reset and develop a comprehensive set of recommendations.”
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, has been an outspoken opponent of the library digitization plan and is the sponsor of a bill restricting any library downsizes across VTSU. Regarding Friday’s news, he said it was the first step to reverse the decision, adding that he hoped the Senate bill had helped keep the issue in the spotlight.
“Hopefully, (the administration) will be listening to all of the voices in the room when they come up with those recommendations for libraries and athletics. I’m very happy that we won’t see people lose their jobs,” Collamore said. “But I don’t think this is the end of the story. I think this may be the beginning of the story. There are still some questions to be asked about accountability in the chancellor’s office.”
He added that he still feels there is more to be answered regarding added positions in VTSU’s Montpelier-based administration.
Jonathan Spiro, a former interim president of Castleton University, said he was extremely angry by the news of Grewal’s resignation, adding that though he was not a fan of the president, he felt that Zdatny and the board of trustees had, undeservingly, thrown him under the bus.
“(The board of trustees) hired Grewal to be their puppet and do their bidding, then they fired him because he did their bidding. They fired him to deflect criticism from themselves,” Spiro said. “You can’t start fresh (with a new president) because the same people who thought of the library scheme and bungled its implementation — the chancellor and the board of trustees — are still there. They’re hiring a new puppet? Big deal.”
He added that while there is room for some optimism with Smith, he said that he doesn’t believe any president can stand up to the “bureaucracy in Montpelier.”
“We knew this work would be difficult — in fact, none of this work is simple or easy but we are making steady progress and will be ready to launch Vermont State University in July,” Zdatny stated in a news release. “We are grateful to Dr. Parwinder Grewal for stepping into the role of president and bringing his skills and expertise from a similar higher education unification at this important time, and we appreciate his service.”
