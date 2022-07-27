Kim Griffin is new MINT exec
Kim Griffin, The MINT’s first executive director poses for a photo in the woodshop of The MINT at their makerspace location on Quality Lane in Rutland on Wednesday.

 Photo by Jon Olender

Running The MINT isn’t a volunteer job anymore.

Kim Griffin started last week as the makerspace’s first paid director, taking over from founding member Karen McCalla, who played the role as a volunteer while working her day job as a librarian and technology specialist at Mill River Union High School. Griffin arrives just before the organization’s fifth birthday and shortly after a major expansion.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

