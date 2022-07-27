Running The MINT isn’t a volunteer job anymore.
Kim Griffin started last week as the makerspace’s first paid director, taking over from founding member Karen McCalla, who played the role as a volunteer while working her day job as a librarian and technology specialist at Mill River Union High School. Griffin arrives just before the organization’s fifth birthday and shortly after a major expansion.
“It was time to hire a full-time executive director to take the organization to the next level,” MINT board of directors President Tyler Richardson said. “Kim rose to the top. It’s as simple as that.”
Richardson said they advertised the position regionally and chose Griffin from among about two dozen applicants. She was most recently working with 4-H at the UVM Extension Service, but her career also includes running the Rutland Area Physical Activity Coalition and starting the campus farm at College of St. Joseph.
“She’s got a varied background,” Richardson said. “She’s got great community connections, and she’s very passionate about the mission and the community that’s in The MINT.”
Griffin said she had little experience with The MINT prior to taking the job.
“The MINT is roughly the same age as my eldest child,” she said. “I remember being a nursing mother and being in this space, then I wasn’t here for a while. ... I just completed a master’s in leadership for sustainability and was looking to challenge that edge of my education.”
Griffin said she was drawn to The MINT specifically by the same factors that drew her to her initial degree, a bachelor’s in architecture.
“Creativity, problem-solving, tinkering and building things with my hands is where I started,” she said. “I feel like I’ve circled back around to my roots.”
Established by the Rutland Economic Development Corp. before that group merged with the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce, The MINT serves as a co-working space and business incubator for local entrepreneurs and tinkerers. It offers facilities for printing, pottery, textile work, metalwork and a variety of other crafts and trades.
Located on Quality Lane, they underwent a roughly 9,100-square-foot expansion last year and have a membership of about 400. Griffin said The MINT’s next move needs to be to increase its visibility.
“There’s been such phenomenal work done by passionate volunteers,” Griffin said. “It feels like we’re at a point now where The MINT is on solid footing and we need to get the word out.”
Griffin said she also wanted to look at accessibility and partnering with vocational education groups on skill training.
“There are larger businesses that need skilled workers and those skills can be honed right here in our space,” she said.
In the shorter term, the organization will hold its annual MINTacular event on Aug. 6, marking its fifth birthday.
“We’re looking to have every one of our shops running so folks can witness a demo ... or do hands-on work in, say, the pottery studio or stained glass,” she said.
