BURLINGTON — A former senior producer for CNN television, who admitted luring a Nevada woman and her adopted pre-teen daughter to Windsor County to have sadomasochistic sex with the girl, is close to striking a settlement in a civil lawsuit with the juvenile.
John J. Griffin, 45, formerly of Stamford, Connecticut, is facing a possible life sentence in prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington in December 2022 to a felony sex charge.
Griffin admitted enticing the then 9-year-old girl and her adoptive mother to fly from Las Vegas to Boston in July 2020. Griffin picked them up in his red 2019 Tesla and drove them to his slope-side home at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow where he engaged in sex with the girl and mother during a weeklong stay, records show.
His sentencing in the high-profile, coast-to-coast sex trafficking case has been postponed a few times. Now a senior federal judge this week approved another three-week delay to give the defense more time to sort out the financial problems of the former TV man leading a double life.
Defense lawyer David V. Kirby asked for the latest delay as the parties try to resolve financial issues, including the settlement in the civil lawsuit brought on behalf of the juvenile victim, records show.
Kirby, in his latest court filing, said the proposed settlement “has a substantial effect on Mr. Griffin’s financial picture and on his ability to pay any fine the court may deem appropriate.”
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont is suggesting that Griffin is hiding assets, Kirby said.
“That simply is not the case,” wrote Kirby, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont.
"At this point, there is no accurate picture of his assets," Kirby asserted.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office never responded to Kirby’s motion to delay the sentencing before Senior Federal Judge William K. Sessions III granted the defense motion.
Besides the civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the juvenile, who is now living in Connecticut with a guardian, Griffin's estranged wife filed for divorce in Stamford (Connecticut) Superior Court one month after his arrest.
Allyson Griffin said in January 2022 she wanted custody of their then 9-year-old daughter and twin 6-year-old boys, records show. She also was fighting for much of their property including a $4.5 million home in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Allyson Griffin also has filed to intervene in the civil lawsuit in an effort to try to protect the assets that she is seeking in her divorce petition. She has maintained she was unaware of her estranged husband's sexual behavior. They had been separated for about two years at the time, according to lawyers.
Meanwhile, the adoptive mother, who brought the child to Vermont, has been sentenced to eight to 20 years in prison in Nevada in connection with the sex case, news accounts note.
The 48-year-old Henderson, Nevada, woman was arrested on two counts each of child abuse and sexual assault on a child younger than 14, along with three counts of lewdness with a child younger than 14, newspapers reported. Some of the Nevada charges are linked to the Vermont trip, records show.
The interstate case began to unfold because the victim's biological mother, who is still in contact with her daughter, spotted some troubling text messages on the child's cellphone, records show. The adoptive mother had contacted Henderson Police because of a custody dispute over the girl, records show.
The newspaper is not naming the adoptive mother or showing her mugshot because it would identify the juvenile sex-crime victim.
There has been considerable national interest in the criminal case for several reasons, including Griffin boasting after his arrest by the FBI that he was worth $35 million to $40 million, court records note.
Griffin also has bragged he worked "shoulder-to-shoulder" with now disgraced CNN anchor Chris Cuomo. CNN fired the high-profiled Cuomo in December 2020 after he was linked to trying to help his older brother, former-New York governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, fight numerous sexual misconduct claims by multiple women.
The records also showed Griffin did not need a mortgage when he and his wife paid $1.8 million for their ski house in Ludlow, where the week-long sex getaway happened.
The three-story Ludlow home next to a chairlift at the ski resort sold last summer for more than $2 million, according to federal court records. His share in the divorce, at least $1,002,000, has since been deposited with the federal court clerk's office in Burlington.
Kirby noted the civil lawsuit, which was filed in Superior Court in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on behalf of the juvenile victim in the sex case, is almost over.
Kirby asked for the deadline for filing objections be extended. He said the deadline was late May and he hoped it to be bumped until at least May 30, with the sentencing postponed until later.
Judge Sessions has now set June 20 for the sentencing in Burlington.
