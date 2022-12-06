bridges 1
Beth Brown-Limmer, left, helps Kevin Sweeney hang balsam swags on the Sanderson Covered Bridge in Brandon on Saturday. Members of the Rutland chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridges Society decorated eight covered bridges in Rutland County on Saturday.

 Photo by Sophia Buckley-Clement

Rutland County’s eight covered bridges became a little bit greener this past week thanks to the efforts of the Rutland chapter of the Vermont Covered Bridges Society.

Balsam sprays, swags and wreathes adorned in bright-red bows were placed on the bridges over the course of roughly 3½ hours on Saturday.

