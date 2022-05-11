Come Alive Outside wants to make Depot Park into a park again.
The organization has begin a public engagement and brainstorming process aimed at designing amenities for the now-stripped-down park. Executive Director Arwen Turner said they hope to get enough feedback to come up with a concept that could be at the center of a grant application later this year.
“I would say we’re dreaming right now more than planning,” she said. “We’ve been doing a lot of research, looking at the better places grant and placemaking overall.”
Disturbances in Depot Park became one of the prominent issues in the city about a decade ago. In 2012, the city banned a woman from entering city parks for the rest of her life after an incident during which she assaulted two officers and kicked out the window of a police car, with numerous additional officers responding to disperse a crowd that gathered during her arrest.
Later that year, then-Mayor Christopher Louras had all the benches removed from the park. They were eventually returned, only to be removed again in 2018 by Mayor David Allaire after a series of complaints about activities including public drinking and vandalism. The last straw, according to the mayor, was an incident during which a man urinated in one of the bushes.
Allaire said this week he had certain reservations and did not want to see a resumption of the sort of trouble that prompted those decisions, but with the Center Street redesign pending and improvements around the Amtrak station under consideration, he saw a strong argument for a similar effort with Depot Park.
“I have been talking to a couple of people,” he said. “There is a notion out there of environmental design. If you can design a space in a certain way, it can alleviate or disincentivize people to do negative behavior.”
Allaire said Main Street Park has never had the sort of problems the city faced in Depot Park, which he attributes to the former’s visibility and location.
“It’s right out in the open,” he said. “You have a tremendous amount of traffic going by.”
Turner said she envisioned seating areas and three to five interactive installations. One idea she offered was a “music garden,” similar to an installation in Middlebury that has instruments attached to it, though she stressed that was not any sort of formal proposal at this stage.
“We want people to have voice in what the final concept is, but sometimes you need to give people some inspiration,” she said.
She said they were looking at communities that have had similar issues in public parks and that a number of resources were available at the moment for helping communities move out of “social isolation.” Turner also said the process would involve extensive conversations with the people who would use the park and the people who would maintain it.
“Come Alive Outside — we’re not experts in placemaking,” she said. “We are experts in collaboration.”
Select Board member Devon Neary said the city’s public engagement work on the Center Street redesign has shown a strong desire for a more functional park-type space downtown, with Depot Park and Center Street Marketplace Park offering potential.
“We have this amazing park system that tends to be more located on the periphery of downtown or in residential neighborhoods,” he said.
