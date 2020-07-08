The Rutland Raiders’ days may be numbered.
A group of Rutland High School alumni, students and other community members are preparing to petition the school to change its mascot, joining in a nationwide push to stop using references to Native Americans for sports teams.
Amanda Gokee, who graduated in 2010 and works as a freelance writer while pursuing a master’s degree at Dartmouth College, said as an Ojibwe, she had given the subject much thought during her time at school and that it had been on her mind again recently when it came up in online discussions with fellow alumni.
“I think this is really sort of linked to the current moment, with all the discussion around Black Lives Matter and people turning and recognizing the racism in their own communities,” she said. “I wanted to be involved because representation of Native Americans is such an important issue. It seemed like the right moment.”
Sixteen-year-old Jenna Montgomery-Concha, who starts her junior year at RHS in the fall, said she has been talking about changing the mascot since she started attending the school.
“When I first introduced it, there was a lot of push-back, but the majority of the student body, once they took the time to listen to what we’re saying, their morality aligns with ours,” she said. “A lot of the reasons for changing the mascot are things the common people don’t know because it isn’t taught. ... It’s so ingrained in Rutland’s history, people are just like, ‘Oh, that’s just how it’s always been.’”
For many years, Rutland teams were known as the “Red Raiders,” represented by a picture of a Native American in a headdress. The “Red” was removed several years ago and the headdress logo gave way to an arrowhead.
“Over the years, we’ve been moving away from the Native American imagery,” said Superintendent Bill Olsen. “Maybe it’s time for that to go, too.”
Olsen said he did not automatically associate the name with Native Americans.
“There’s the Oakland Raiders — that’s a pirate,” he said. “I guess that’s something we have to talk about.”
Gokee said the mascot’s history would make it hard to shed the connotation.
The case against the mascot, as laid out by Gokee in a commentary printed in the Rutland Herald this week, is that it “draws from a false narrative that puts Native Americans in the past.”
“Mascots like the Raiders and the arrowhead are the continuation of a violent and racist history that has actively sought to exterminate Native peoples and culture,” she wrote. “Native Americans have survived periods of relocation, termination and assimilation, policies deployed as a means of solving what was referred to as the ‘Indian problem,’ which we could call the Raider problem. It is the Raider image and stereotype — the idea of a violent savage — that made the “Indian problem” urgent and justified these policies.”
On a more personal level, Gokee wrote, the mascot told her “that there was no one like me at school.”
“In our state, the mascot was saying, Native America is a thing of the past,” she wrote.
Gokee said that if Rutland truly wants to honor local Native American histories, it would be better to take a moment before sports events to acknowledge that the game is taking place on Abenaki land, or use more Native American place names for street names.
“The problem, I think, with the mascot is, it’s really limited and it doesn’t spark those more in-depth conversations around the land that we’re on,” she said.
Gokee said she and other members of the group plan to meet with Olsen and to go before the school board.
Olsen said he is not sure what the procedure would be for changing the mascot or who has the authority to do so.
“It’s like a whole school community thing,” he said. “The board might weigh in on it. ... For sure, the students in the building should have some consideration in how we do this, why we do this and how we want to be.”
Board President Alison Notte said the proposal at least merited conversation.
“As we’ve seen on a national level, with other teams changing their names, it’s something the school should consider,” she said. “I would hope there would be input from the student body. ... I think it should be some form of democratic process, but exactly what that looks like, I couldn’t say.”
Gokee said that while she had seen a number of suggestions thrown around, she was not advocating for a particular replacement.
“I think that’s an exciting question and would be an opportunity to come together and decide what they want for the future,” she said.
