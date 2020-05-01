Despite the school closing and the campus going up for auction, the group trying to save Green Mountain College still has hope.
“We believe the legacy of Green Mountain College will live on through the work that we’re doing,” said SaveGM Vice President Kirstin Kelley.
The group of alumni and parents formed last year shortly after the announcement that the environmental liberal arts college would close after the spring 2019 semester. Since then, they have been largely working behind the scenes, but shared some of their efforts this week after the campus was listed by a New York-based auction house.
“We’ve been working for some time to come up with a way to buy the campus,” Kelley said. “We’ll see how the auction affects that, but right now we don’t believe it will play a role.”
The group has been working with the Renewable Nations Institute, which contracts with the United Nations on green energy projects. RNI President Allan Baer said he works with a large number of college interns and had been looking for a college campus to use as a base for some time. He said he was approached by a GMC professor, but too late in the closure process to reach a deal with the board of trustees.
Baer’s vision involves his organization acting as a developer and anchor tenant, sharing the campus with affordable housing and local businesses while bringing interns from around the world seeking to work on renewable energy projects, all while working toward re-accreditation as a liberal arts college.
“It’s going to be like a semester abroad, a study abroad in sustainablity, but you’re going to come to Green Mountain College,” he said.
Since their initial talks, Baer and SaveGMC have been working to round up investors. He said they left a March 9 meeting with representatives of the town, state, Rutland Economic Development Corp. and other stakeholders feeling very positive.
“Then, suddenly, COVID-19 changed the world,” Baer said.
Baer said the campus going up for auction was not a surprise.
“It’s $2.8 million a year to keep the campus in the condition it’s in now,” he said. “The contract for the facilities management company that provides those services is up in July.”
The group still believes they can assembled sufficient investors before the auction. While hesitant to offer specific numbers, Baer did some rough, back-of-the-envelope calculations and estimated they would need roughly $10 million to buy the campus and have enough start-up funds.
“There’s a whole network of folks who want to be involved, but they do not have the cash,” he said. “If someone were to come in with $10 million, or a group were to come in with $10 million, they could see an exit strategy in three to five years where we would be in a much more self-sustaining position.”
Kelley said the group is dedicated to preserving their alma mater.
“GMC is really — it’s my home,” she said. “I know that sounds cliche and simple, but it’s where I found myself. ... The classes that I took and the people that I met challenged me.”
