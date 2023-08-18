City officials say they have closed a local trouble spot.

Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday that the Building and Zoning Office closed 135 Grove St. due to safety violations. Doenges said the property officially had no renters, however 10 to 15 people had to be relocated.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

