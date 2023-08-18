City officials say they have closed a local trouble spot.
Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday that the Building and Zoning Office closed 135 Grove St. due to safety violations. Doenges said the property officially had no renters, however 10 to 15 people had to be relocated.
“They have been directed to Economic Services to get vouchers to find places to stay,” he said. “Some have gone to live with family and friends.”
The property gained notoriety in recent months. Doenges said it has repeatedly appeared on the list of properties where police have responded to multiple calls in the previous two weeks. In February, the history of calls there was discussed in a bail hearing in the case of Brandon McRae, who was living there when he was accused of killing another man in a fight over an alleged drug deal gone bad.
Doenges said the decision had neighbors thanking the city building inspectors.
“We can’t close a building down for criminal activity,” Doenges said. “It would be kind of cool if we could, but we’re doing it for safety.”
Doenges said the building has a history of health and safety violations alongside the history of police involvement.
“(Inspectors) were there about a month, month and half ago and there were some rooms they had to close up and board up,” he said. “They weren’t in great shape but the rest of the facility was in working order.”
A faulty fire alarm was the determining factor on Thursday, Doenges said, and other shortcomings included an insufficient number of bathrooms for the number of residents, as well as holes in the walls.
“It wasn’t good living conditions,” he said.
Doenges said he expects the city to work with the building’s owner, Tim McCarthy, of Woodstock, to bring it into compliance.
McCarthy could not be reached for comment on Friday afternoon.