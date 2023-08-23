135 Grove St.
Buy Now

City officials closed 135 Grove St., pictured here, last week due to safety violations.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

As city officials cleared out 135 Grove St. last week, they discovered that one individual there had been dead for days.

“My understanding is this was someone who typically kept to themselves, so it was not unusual for them not to have been seen for so long,” Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Wednesday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0