As city officials cleared out 135 Grove St. last week, they discovered that one individual there had been dead for days.
“My understanding is this was someone who typically kept to themselves, so it was not unusual for them not to have been seen for so long,” Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Wednesday.
Kilcullen said the death was not suspicious. It was the third untimely death at the building this year, Kilcullen said, but it was the first that had been discovered by police rather than reported to them, and the first that was not an overdose.
The building was ordered closed Aug. 17 due to safety violations. Mayor Michael Doenges said neighbors thanked the building inspector for closing the apartments.
Police recorded three overdoses at the location in 2021. Last year, Rutland City Police Department data analyst Nate Thibodeau said, that number jumped to nine — two of them fatal. So far this year, according to Thibodeau, the building has been the site of 15 overdoses — two of them fatal. Thibodeau said a single person overdosed at the location five times this year and has thus far survived. That number accounts for more than a tenth of the total overdoses in the city so far this year.
Thibodeau said the building has received more police attention this year than any other residential address. He said police have responded to 109 calls there through Aug. 10, including 16 citizen disputes, seven assaults, six suspicious persons, five wanted people and five instances of threats. Thirteen individuals were arrested there, he said, though not necessarily for actions taken while at the property.
Building owner Timothy McCarthy, of Woodstock, did not return a call seeking comment last week after the building was closed. On Wednesday, he could not be left a message because his voicemail box was full. Kilcullen said McCarthy had cooperated with police in investigations when called upon to do so.
“He does show up,” Doenges said of McCarthy. “He is a nice guy. We don’t think the person he’s had managing the property was the right person. That said, it’s still his responsibility.”
Doenges said he has noted the property is for sale and that McCarthy likely no longer wants to be a landlord, but said the listed price seemed, to him, unrealistic. The property is currently listed at $495,000 on Zillow.
Doenges said unengaged absentee landlords have been an ongoing factor in the city’s drug problem, and that McCarthy is one who has received communications from the Building and Zoning Department that they might want to take notice of trouble at their properties. He said two others that he knows of have gotten such messages in the six months he has been mayor.
More vigorous enforcement of the city’s building regulations through certificates of occupancy was one tool Doenges said he hopes will keep property owners on the ball. Another — and a plank in his election campaign — is reconstituting the Board of Health, which Doenges said he hopes to get to soon.