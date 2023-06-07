After 29 years of dedication to the Rutland High School community, Grove Street Campus team leader Carolyn Ravenna says it’s time for her to graduate.
With only nine days left of Grove Street’s school year, Ravenna’s office is piled high with boxes of memorabilia from throughout the years as she prepares for her retirement at the start of summer.
Ravenna said she’s been feeling a lot of different emotions about her retirement, even waiting until close to the very last moment to notify administration of her departure — just in case she changed her mind.
“It took me a long time to finally pull the plug and say, ‘I’m gonna do it.’ I thought maybe I’d go one more year,” Ravenna said. “I’m really happy with my job, and I think that was probably what pushed me over the edge to retire. I love my job, and I loved my job since day one. And I wanted to retire happy.”
For the past four years, Ravenna has been a staple of Rutland High School’s Grove Street Campus, an alternative high school program for students at-risk of dropping out from traditional RHS programming.
With a background in special education and human services, Ravenna first joined the Rutland City Public Schools after running an employment program for adults with developmental disabilities for more than nine years at Rutland Mental Health.
She decided to pursue a master’s degree in special education at the University of Vermont in the same area of service — helping transition adults with developmental disabilities to a work environment.
“My final project (in that program) was to create my own job. So, I created this job in a school. My oldest was going into kindergarten or first grade, and I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if I had the same schedule as them. Because as a single parent, it’s really hard,’” Ravenna said. “So, I wrote this whole paper on what I thought my job should be — a School to Work Transition Specialist.”
And, thanks to a little help from the former RCPS Special Education Director Ellie McGarry and the RCPS Board of School Commissioners at the time, that became Ravenna’s title at RHS from 1994 to 2018.
In her tenure as an educator, Ravenna said some of her favorite moments have been teaching independent living skills to students and seeing students successfully obtain and maintain employment.
She added that her work spearheading the establishment of RHS’s unified sports team — which was recognized nationally by ESPN in 2018 — was also incredibly rewarding.
RHS Athletic Director Mike Norman, who said he worked with Ravenna on supporting the unified sports team and other summer programs, described her as always willing to help and dedicated to making a difference where she can.
“She (is) always getting involved and isn’t afraid to share her thoughts and ideas. She is one of those people who is looking to improve everything for everybody. And I think that’s where she’ll be missed the most,” Norman said.
As she enters this next chapter of her life, Ravenna said she is looking forward to spending time with her husband and visiting her mother, kids and grandkids, who are scattered across the country.
She also has plans to throw herself into her role as director of Silver Towers Camp, a summer camp in Ripton for people with disabilities. The program is owned and operated by the Vermont Elks Association, and Ravenna has been a part of it for roughly 20 years.
“I’ve always juggled school and camp. For 20 years, it’s been two full-time jobs. But I love (Silver Towers) and I don’t see that changing. I just see me becoming more involved,” Ravenna said. “The campers just meet so many people that maybe they would not have met before. And it just brings so much independence to them. It’s just an amazing place.”
RCPS Superintendent Bill Olsen said he met Ravenna when he first joined the district in 1999, and said he knows that she will be greatly missed in the RHS community.
“She is just completely committed to the school and to her students. She has always been that way, ever since I (first met) her,” Olsen said. “She is one of those teachers who is in the pantheon of great teachers that every school has. Historically, people will remember her as having impacted so many students in such a positive way.”
