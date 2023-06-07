Carolyn Ravenna
Carolyn Ravenna, a 29-year veteran at Rutland High School and currently team leader of the Grove Street campus, plans retirement at the close of the school year later this month.

 Sophia Buckley-Clement / Staff Photo

After 29 years of dedication to the Rutland High School community, Grove Street Campus team leader Carolyn Ravenna says it’s time for her to graduate.

With only nine days left of Grove Street’s school year, Ravenna’s office is piled high with boxes of memorabilia from throughout the years as she prepares for her retirement at the start of summer.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

