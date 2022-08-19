Grove Street residents pushed back this week against a neighbor who is seeking to put a grilled cheese cart in an empty lot.
Rick Redington went before the Development Review Board on Wednesday seeking a conditional-use permit for the cart, which he wants to set up in the lot he owns at 109 Grove St. Several neighbors who showed up said they liked the idea but just not in — or next to — their front yards.
Redington said he bought the lot about a year ago, after buying his late mother's house. He said it always had been vacant, but during his childhood was home to a snack cart where neighborhood kids rode their bikes to buy French fries or ice cream. He said he wanted to create something similar, adding that he envisioned a small operation aimed at just serving the neighborhood.
"I'm not trying to get too many people from out of the area," he said.
Redington said his plan was to be open from 4 to 7 p.m. during the warmer months, selling grilled cheese. He said there would be no fryer, limiting what he could serve. Redington said he knew parking would be a concern, and stressed that he was trying to serve a "local" clientele. He said he would not install tables or similar seating, likening his vision to Big Lenny's long-running hot dog cart.
"Right off the bat, I'm trying to tell you I'm trying to get people to walk up to this," he said. "It's a walk-up, takeout place. We're not going to be inviting people to congregate there."
Except, Redington said, on certain days when he would want to use the property for workshops on music or possibly baking, since he plans to bake his own bread for the grilled cheese sandwiches. Attendance at those would be limited to about a half-dozen people, he said, who sit on lawn chairs or blankets and would park in his driveway nearby.
David Nelson, who owns 11 Grove St., said he was getting negative feedback on the idea from existing and prospective tenants who had told him they did not want to live next to a food cart.
"Rick, I like what you're doing," he said. "I like the concept. ... I just don't think this is the space. ... If you're looking for another area, I have other properties, and I'd love to work with you."
David Barker, of 107 Grove St., said the neighborhood was quiet, and that he worried the cart would draw people in from noisier adjacent neighborhoods. He also said he did not want to be smelling the food at his home. A woman who identified herself as a neighbor said she did not want to come home from work to a bustle of activity around her porch.
Redington said he appreciated the concerns, and acknowledged he did not want to disrupt the neighborhood. If the cart disturbed people, he said he would find something else to do with the property.
"I bought an empty lot to do something with it," he said.
The DRB has 45 days from the hearing to render a decision.
(1) comment
Just my opinion but it sounds like the neighbors just want something to complain about. Nothing wrong with trying something new this town needs it there's no problem with having four bars on every street but a dude wants to sell grilled cheese and it's a problem
