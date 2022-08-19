Grove Street residents pushed back this week against a neighbor who is seeking to put a grilled cheese cart in an empty lot.

Rick Redington went before the Development Review Board on Wednesday seeking a conditional-use permit for the cart, which he wants to set up in the lot he owns at 109 Grove St. Several neighbors who showed up said they liked the idea but just not in — or next to — their front yards.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(1) comment

WildIriquois
WildIriquois

Just my opinion but it sounds like the neighbors just want something to complain about. Nothing wrong with trying something new this town needs it there's no problem with having four bars on every street but a dude wants to sell grilled cheese and it's a problem

Report

