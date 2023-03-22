Gryphon bldg
The Gryphon Building, on the corner of Merchants Row and West Street, is pictured here Wednesday. Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday that the state had approved $125,000 in tax credits to create 10 one- and two-bedroom apartments in the building.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

Mark Foley Jr. is adding more apartments to downtown’s inventory by retooling the short-lived Castleton University dorm in the Gryphon Building.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Wednesday that the state had approved $125,000 in tax credits to convert the dorm rooms into 10 one- and two-bedroom apartments. Foley said the total project is expected to run around $700,000, and he’s aiming to be finished later this year.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years.

