A Rutland County man from Guatemala is suing the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, saying that when he applied for a driver’s license in 2015, he was questioned by police and immigration officials about drug dealers because of his race.
Horacio Morales Gabriel asked the Rutland County civil court, in a complaint filed in April, for unspecified punitive damages, expenses and legal fees.
The complaint, which refers to the plaintiff as Morales, said he was born in Guatemala and is of Guatemalan Mayan descent. English is not his first language.
In September 2015, Morales applied for a driver’s learner’s permit at the Rutland office of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, where he was asked for a Social Security card. Morales gave them that card, a bank statement and a pay stub, the complaint said.
Morales did not pass the written test and was given a follow-up appointment.
When Morales came back, the complaint said, he was asked to accompany a DMV employee to the back of the building.
“The DMV employee showed Mr. Morales to an office were a (Vermont) State Trooper, a detective and an officer from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) were waiting,” the complaint said.
According to the complaint, the three law-enforcement officers kept Morales at the DMV office for about 2 hours.
The complaint said law-enforcement officers demanded “information about Guatemalan drug dealers” and Morales’ fingerprints.
Morales believed he couldn’t leave because one of the officers was positioned at the door.
The law-enforcement officers confiscated Morales’ Social Security card after telling him that they had checked the number and found it belonged to a resident of Ohio.
“When the ICE officer and state trooper finally decided that Mr. Morales did not have information they demanded, they told him not to return to the DMV without a Social Security card or a Green Card,” the complaint said.
The complaint accuses the staff at the DMV of violating the state’s public accommodations act which says the staff at a facility that serves the general public shall not discriminate against someone for reasons that include race, color and national origin.
The complaint alleges the DMV discriminated against Morales on the basis of race or national origin when DMV staff “facilitated ICE’s and the state troopers’ detention and questioning of Mr. Morales.”
The complaint says Morales was eligible for a driver’s privilege card, issued by the DMV, which are available to Vermont residents who can prove residency but don’t require proof the applicant is in the United States legally.
An applicant for a driver’s privilege card does not need a Green Card or a Social Security Card to prove residency.
The complaint also accuses the DMV of discrimination for bringing Morales to law-enforcement officers instead of allowing him to take the written examination, which could have allowed him to obtain a driver’s privilege card, because taking the test was the reason for Morales’ second trip to the DMV. The DMV did not have a legal reason for preventing Morales from getting a driver’s privilege card, the complaint said.
A response from the office of the attorney general, dated Oct. 5, denies that Morales was detained or questioned about drug dealers but admits he was taken to a room with an ICE officer and a “DMV detective.”
Morales’ complaint was filed by attorney Kate Thomas of the Rutland law firm, Facey, Goss & McPhee. Calls to Thomas for comment were not returned.
Staff at the Vermont attorney general’s office said the attorneys who handled the case were not available this week.
A document filed Oct. 30 said the case would be ready for trial Oct. 31, 2019.
