BRANDON — Tim Guiles won a three-year seat on the Select Board with 400 votes, defeating Dennis Reisenweaver, who received 242 votes. Brian Coolidge won a one-year term on the Select Board with 573 votes, as did incumbent chairman Seth Hopkins, who received 524 votes.
Article 2, asking if voters would approve a general budget of $3,190,885 with $2,652,555 to be raised by taxes, passed with 449 voting “yes” and 250 voting “no.” All other articles passed by wide margins.
— Keith Whitcomb, Jr.
