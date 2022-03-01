BRANDON — Tim Guiles won his bid for re-election to a three-year seat on the Select Board, receiving 466 votes to challenger Marielle Blais’s 396. There were no other contested races.
Town Clerk Sue Gage stated in an email that all other articles on the ballot passed, though she didn’t provide the vote totals.
Articles of note included a budget of $3,230,130 with $2,712,274 to be raised in taxes, an $82,580 appropriation for the Brandon Area Rescue Squad, and a $92,000 appropriation to Brandon Free Library.
