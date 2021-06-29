A Wallingford man is facing up to 3½ years in jail after police said he allegedly fired a gun during an argument on June 24 in Pittsfield.
Ryan C. Wilbur, 34, of Wallingford, pleaded not guilty on Friday in Rutland criminal court to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault, one misdemeanor count of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment. Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh said Wilbur was released but given conditions by the court.
Wilbur is not allowed to use or possess alcohol and not allowed to have any deadly or dangerous weapons. Wilbur was ordered not to have contact with certain people who spoke to police about the alleged incident and must make an appointment with a licensed substance-abuse screener within the next week
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Trooper Ryan Malmgren, of the Vermont State Police, who said a woman called 911 around 2 p.m. Thursday to report that Wilbur and her daughter were allegedly fighting and shoving each other at a nearby bar.
She said they had since gone to a Pittsfield home where they were fighting verbally.
The mother requested police assistance because she said Wilbur was trying to leave but was allegedly drunk. She told police there was a 9mm hand gun in the car, but it wasn’t being used by anyone during the alleged incident.
However, she said Wilbur then had the gun, and it was loaded with one round in the chamber, but he hadn’t threatened anyone, she said.
During the phone call, the woman said Wilbur fired the gun. A trooper involved in the case heard the shot.
Malmgren said the woman told them Wilbur was “irate” because the people in the home would not give him his keys. She said he left the scene and started walking toward Route 100 and still had the gun.
According to the affidavit, Wilbur was outside when he fired the gun.
The mother told police he returned to the home after walking away and was “screaming” that he would be arrested because she called police.
Malmgren said troopers went to the home and took Wilbur into custody. The affidavit did not suggest that Wilbur resisted or tried to flee.
Wilbur gave police a breath sample at the scene, which Malmgren said produced a preliminary result of 0.167%. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08%,
Police said their investigation at the scene indicated Wilbur fired the gun after an outdoor argument in the driveway of the house. Malmgren said that put the man in danger of serious bodily injury and the gunshot recklessly endangered others involved in the incident.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.