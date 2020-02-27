A local man is facing criminal charges, three of them felonies, after police said he threatened another man with a gun and a knife Jan. 29 in West Rutland.
Steven M. Ciccone, 35, of Rutland, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Rutland criminal court to two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of stalking while in possession of a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of threatening.
Ciccone was released without bail but ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim and to stay 300 feet away from him.
The charges are based on an affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Michael Notte, of the Vermont State Police, who said Kemp, 29, had provided police with a statement.
The alleged victim said he was living with a woman in West Rutland. On Jan. 29, she left her phone at their home. When it rang, sometime before 7:30 a.m., he picked it up. He told police he expected it was the woman looking for her phone, but it was Ciccone.
The victim told police he then dropped the woman’s child off at the West Rutland School and then left. He said he saw Ciccone standing outside his car, which was parked on High Street.
According to the victim, Ciccone got into his car and followed the man as he drove home.
The victim’s statement said he was still in his car when Ciccone approached him. He said Ciccone showed him a gun he allegedly had tucked into his pants and threatened to shoot him unless the victim got out of his car.
The man said while he was getting out of his car, Ciccone took out a knife. He said there was a struggle and he got cut on his stomach and arm while he and Ciccone fought.
According to the affidavit, the man was able to get to his car horn which he honked while calling for help. He said as Ciccone left, Ciccone told him “this was for dating his girl.”
Notte said he took photographs of the victim’s wounds but called them superficial.
Notte said he interviewed Ciccone at the Rutland jail. He said Ciccone admitted to seeing the victim that day.
“Ciccone said while he was there he had a conversation with (the victim) and he left. Ciccone called it a man-to-man conversation and added it is done and over with, and it is not continuing. Ciccone would not provide any details on what the conversation was about. He said there was no screaming, no nothing. Ciccone referred to (the victim) as a (expletive) punk,” Notte wrote in the affidavit.
Notte said he asked Ciccone to explain why he described the man that way.
“(Ciccone said,) ‘Why? Because who moves into their friend’s house, who moves in with their girl, a punk does.’ Ciccone said he does not care for (the victim) and followed it with he does not care for three-quarters of the people in this town,” Notte said in the affidavit.
Notte said Ciccone denied fighting with the man and having a gun. He said he had a pocket knife, but left it in the car, the affidavit said.
Notte said police found the woman at Ciccone’s hotel room. She told them she was gathering Ciccone’s possessions because he had been arrested.
Ciccone was one of more than 25 people arrested and charged in federal court with drug offenses. He made his initial appearance Jan. 30 in federal court.
The woman told police that Ciccone had talked to her after the incident and said he “put a knife to (the victim)” but denied cutting the man or having a gun.
The woman testified on Tuesday that she wanted to have contact with Ciccone. The state had requested an order of no contact because the woman is expected to be a witness for the prosecution.
Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Karen Reynolds asked Judge David Fenster to impose a 24-hour curfew on Ciccone.
Fenster said he didn’t believe the curfew was necessary because Ciccone had only allegedly threatened one person so he was not a danger to the general public.
If convicted of all the charges against him, Ciccone could be sentenced to up to 16 years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.