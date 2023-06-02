Habitat for Humanity is building most of a house on Hickory Street on today.
The organization is putting up its sixth house in the Rutland area and is making use of new building materials — insulated concrete form (ICF) bricks — which Executive Director Rebekah Stephens said will make the house cheaper and more efficient.
“This is not wood construction,” Stephens said. “Wood is what we normally use. ... It’s extremely efficient and volunteer friendly. ... It allows us to build a home without a lot of technical expertise. It allows us to seal it up and make it efficient. There won’t be hot leaking out or cold leaking in.”
Habitat for Humanity is partnering on the project with the National Ready Mixed Concrete Association, which is working with the nonprofit nationally to build at least 50 of the houses in 50 states. Spokeswoman Emma Winstead said the association hopes to raise awareness of the construction materials.
“You pour concrete around ICFs,” Winstead said. “The ICF is made out of a Styrofoam-like material. ... It’s not widely used. A lot of people are not familiar with the material.”
Stephens said construction should move quickly on Saturday.
“We’re going to go from the footings to the truss sill plate,” she said, describing the blocks as “adult Legos.” “They’re really cool. We have them all sitting right now in a gigantic pile on-site. To look at them and think tomorrow that’ll be the envelope of a house — it’s pretty cool.”
Volunteers are still welcome to come help build — Stephens said registration is at 7 a.m. — and local builders also are invited to come see ICFs in action.
“We’re hoping, moving forward, this will help us add a solution to the housing crisis in the county,” she said.
Stephens also said Habitat for Humanity is still looking for a family for the house and that applications, due June 15, are available by emailing rutlandhabitat@gmail.com.
