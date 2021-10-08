KILLINGTON — Monsters will take to the trails this Halloween.
The Killington Mountain Bike Club will hold a "Haunted Hillside" race Oct. 30. Teams of three are encouraged to come in costume for the race, which will go from TBR to Upper Base Camp loop on the Base Camp Trails.
"It's going to be a light blue-style trail," organizer Ben Colona said. "A light intermediate rider should be able to accomplish this race. The average lap time, I assume, would be eight minutes."
Prizes will be awarded to the team with the fastest time, best team costume, and best individual costumes. Registration is $75 per team in advance and $90 day of, and the event, sponsored by Fox Racing, features an after-party at Sushi Yoshi. The first 20 teams to register also get commemorative hats.
The race is a fundraiser for the planned new mountain biking trail connecting to the recently added Pesky Cairn trail near Gifford Woods. Colona said they hope to complete the new trail next year.
"It was mapped out pre-COVID, then COVID came in and disrupted some things," Colona said. "It'll look over the Chittenden Reservoir, traverse along the ridgeline. Then it'll descend down back into Pesky Cairn."
The new trail will add 3½ to 4 miles to the network.
"We don't know exactly because there's some nuances that could change the distance," Colona said.
The overall fundraising goal for the trail is $110,000, and Colona said organizers have already secured about $65,000. He said the town of Killington has pledged to match what the club raises at the relay.
Colona said the network gets an estimated 5,000 to 10,000 visits a summer and that they expect to have more precise counts in mid-November.
"We've been going after grants to buy trail counters," he said. "They're fairly expensive."
