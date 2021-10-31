The Rutland Halloween Parade has been canceled due to inclement weather, Rutland Recreation and Parks Department officials reported Sunday.
In place of an outdoor parade, the Recreation Department will hold a free, indoor "Trunk or Treat" event at the Rutland Recreation Community Center from 4 to 6 p.m. today.
The Rutland Recreation Community Center is located at 134 Community Dr., on the former College of St. Joseph campus.
Being an indoor event, the Recreation Department is strongly encouraging masks be worn to reduce the spread of COVID 19. Families who would prefer not to come inside, may drive up to the Community Center and call 774-1473 to have someone bring bags outside.
