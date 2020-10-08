When the Halloween Parade comes back next year, it'll bring something extra with it.
Organizers announced Thursday that Tom Fagan, longtime organizer of the Rutland Halloween Parade and the single person most responsible for its place in pop-culture history, was announced as the subject of the latest entry in the Rutland Sculpture trail. The trail is made up of marble sculptures depicting historical figures with some tie to the Rutland area. Fagan's entry is scheduled to be unveiled Halloween week next year.
While the exact form of each sculpture is ultimately determined by the artist hired to make it, organizers said that this one would be "larger than life" — and, therefore, likely larger than most of the previous entries — and would, in addition to Fagan feature a "mystery character" to be announced when the design is unveiled some time in the winter.
Costello said the "mystery character" had not been decided on yet.
"That's part of the mystery," he said. "We have a couple ideas."
Fagan was one of the early organizers of the Halloween Parade, and he gave it a comic book theme early in its existence. He was also friends with a number of comic book writers and known for lively parties he threw with them. Those creators started featuring the parade in their work as a sort of industry in-joke, starting with a 1970s issue of "The Avengers."
Costello had a copy of that issue with him at the announcement, and he described the plot as involving the female members of the super-team seeking to be taken more seriously by their male colleagues by taking down a villain on their own.
The parade would go on to feature in at least 20 more comic books published by both Marvel and rival company DC — including one that featured an unauthorized crossover of characters from both companies. While the parade has yet to feature in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Fagan received a shout-out in the Netflix "Daredevil" series when a character's hometown is given as "Fagan Corners, Vermont."
The parade was cancelled this year — for the first time in its history — due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"This came together really fast," Costello said. "When we heard the parade was cancelled — this had been an idea for a long time and we really quickly pulled together funding for it."
The funding was kicked off with a donation by Heritage Family Credit Union that organizers would not disclose except to call it "significant." Costello said that Vermont Quarries has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of marble for each sculpture, without which the project would likely be untenable.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Steve Peters said he had no solid measure of how many people the sculpture trail might be drawing to downtown, but that it was clear visitors were noticing and reacting to the public art amassed in the city in recent years.
"I think people are surprised," he said. "They're turned around "
Peters said the DRP is developing an app that will guide people to the city's artistic attractions and that they will feature in the wayfinding signs scheduled to be installed downtown next year.
The seventh sculpture in the series — depicting Rotary International founder Paul Harris — was unveiled earlier this week. The announcement of Fagan's sculpture brings the total number of sculptures in the pipe up to five.
"All of them are cool," he said. "I think this one will be the most popular. It's fun. People will love it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.