Ham radios are going digital.
Some of the hobby's new technology will feature at the Amateur Radio Field Day this weekend. While it could have been called "field days" in the sense that it takes place over two days, ham radio operators will broadcast from the Rutland High School football field announcer's booth for 24 hours, from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Visitors will be invited to learn about ham radio equipment and even get on the air as operators talk to counterparts around the world and conduct an emergency radio station field operations preparedness drill.
Organizer Tim Abraham said there will be at least one of the newer computerized setups on display.
"Digital communication is taking hold in amateur radio," he said.
The digital sets, Abraham said, use computers to read radio signals and convert them to writing — like sending a text via radio waves.
"Only we're going around the world," Abraham said. "It's amazing — we can go around the world with the power of a 100-watt lightbulb."
Abraham said tens of thousands of operators are on the air — and reachable — at a given time.
"There are people from the United States and Africa and Antarctica and all around the world," he said.
But it's not just fun and games — though Abraham stresses how much fun they have. During disasters like Tropical Storm Irene, ham radio operators use mobile generators to set up field stations and maintain communications — procedures they will practice this weekend.
Abraham said it is a relatively easy hobby to break into.
"It can be as little as $300," he said of start-up costs. "That would be for used equipment, which is usually pretty reliable. You can get into it for $35 with radios from China — that's for local communication, not worldwide. ... 10 miles is probably the range."
The event is free and open to the public. It is described as "kid-friendly" with food available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.