Ernie Wright is packing up his knives, but Hand-Carved by Ernie isn't going anywhere.
Wright announced this week that he is retiring after 50 years in the food business and 14 at his Center Street sandwich shop.
"I guess that's enough years in the food business," Wright, 76, said. "It's just time. You can feel it. It's a funny thing. A couple years ago, I said I'd go a couple more years. A year ago, I said if I make it one more year, that's good. My wife's pushing, my family's pushing. It's time."
Taking over will be Wright's right-hand woman, Jennifer Walker.
Walker, 40, is a Sudbury native. She started working at Ernie's in 2018 after answering a want ad on Facebook, but said she had known Wright and his family for 20 years.
"I found this place, fell in love with it and wanted to keep it going," she said. "It's a family business, and it's going to stay a family business."
Wright said he doesn't have plans beyond expecting to travel to visit his children. He said he expects to stick around another week or two while Walker gets comfortable taking over.
"I'm here ’til whenever she's done with me," he said. "I'll miss the whole thing. The people - you make a lot of friends the type of business this is, where you're talking to people all day."
Hand-Carved by Ernie opened in 2006, offering fare similar to what Wright had done in an earlier downtown establishment, Wobbly II. While almost everyone in Rutland already had their favorite sub shop, Wright offered an alternative in the form of meltingly tender slabs of corned beef and pastrami. The menu also included roast beef, turkey, soups and regular specials like pulled pork or grilled chicken. Wright said that for his money, the pastrami was the star of the show.
Walker said lunchtime regulars shouldn't expect anything to change.
"What's not broken is not apt to be fixed," she said. "I don't serve things that are processed. We don't use mixes. We don't use lunch meats."
Walker said she does hope to expand the shop's hours and experiment with a breakfast menu.
"Those are on the horizon," she said. "I'm really excited to be part of the downtown economy. I have high hopes for Rutland. I expect to see exciting things over the next few years and I can't wait to be a part of that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.