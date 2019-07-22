Rutland’s Hannaford needs about 10 pounds of beef back.
The supermarket chain has issued a recall notice on 91% lean Angus ground beef due to the potential of metal fragments being mixed in with the meat. The recall is specific to the Rutland store and to packages with a sell-by date of July 20 and a use-by date of July 22. Customers with packages from that time-frame should not eat the meat and may return it to the store for a full refund. In an exchange of emails Monday, Hannaford spokeswoman Ericka Dodge said store officials believe about 10 pounds of the beef — which retails for $6.39 a pound — was affected and that it was likely divided among six to eight packages.
Dodge said the recall was triggered over the weekend when the employee grinding the meat noticed bits of metal in the grinder. She said it was unclear how the metal got into the grinder.
“We have some speculation that perhaps it was something that the associate was wearing like the magnetic backing of his name tag,” she said. “There are very stringent clothing and safety requirements so that’s a working thesis.”
Rutland Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Peg Bolgioni said Monday that the hospital had not had any reports of people hurt from ingesting metal shards.
Dodge said that by mid-afternoon Monday, about one-third of the suspect meat had been returned and that they hoped media attention would inform customers with the remaining packages so that they could return them and claim their refunds.
Dodge said it was the first time anyone at the company was aware of a recall specific to the Rutland store.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
