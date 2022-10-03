Taste of Inspirations Brie products have been recalled by Hannaford following an alert from the manufacturer, Old Europe Cheese, Inc, over possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Taste of Inspirations Triple Crème Brie Round 8 oz., with the UPC 72543999973 and Taste of Inspirations Cut Brie 60% Wedge, UPC 20781400000, are the products in question. Their “best by” dates are between Sept. 28 and Dec. 14.
