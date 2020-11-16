Harbor Freight Tools got its Act 250 permit last week and construction is expected to begin early next year.
The California-based hardware chain plans to build a store behind Aldi’s on a property that crosses the city-town line.
“This project almost did not happen because the permitting process took longer than the developer hoped,” Select Board Chairman Joshua Terenzini said Monday. “Originally, the state had wanted a sidewalk that ran east to west in front of Aldi’s.”
Terenzini said the sidewalk would have tacked $85,000 onto the project and created liability concerns for the property owners. He credited the Rutland County Senate delegation — to which he was just elected — with smoothing the process.
“This is 80 jobs, tax revenue,” he said. “We could use some good news, and I’m excited to see this happen.”
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County, said the District One Environmental Commission was satisfied that pedestrian connectivity goals could be met with a strategically placed crosswalk.
“You’re not walking from store to store and crossing streets,” she said. “It seemed like a lot to ask them. ... They came up with a less expensive alternative, which is great for them and great for the community.”
Harbor Freight has more than 1,000 locations nationally and is known for stocking specialty tools. Developer Ken Brownell said they expect to start work in March.
“It could be a light winter, it could be a heavy winter, but we’re not going to take the chance,” he said.
Brownell said they expect to be ready for a late summer or early fall openings. He said the state was good to work with, even if the process got “really hairy” over the sidewalk.
“We got through it,” he said. “This isn’t our first rodeo. We’ve built in Vermont before so we know the expectations.”
