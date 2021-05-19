CLARENDON — A special election Tuesday has affirmed the status of a resident who was appointed to the Mill River School Board last month.
Andrea Hawkins defeated Carol Geery 119 to 51 to retain her seat on the Mill River Unified Union School District Board.
Hawkins was appointed to the board last month to fill a vacancy left by George Ambrose, who stepped down after Town Meeting Day.
Clarendon has four seats on the 11-member board, which also represents the towns of Wallingford, Shrewsbury and Tinmouth.
The vacancy became a matter of contention recently when the Clarendon Select Board argued it should be able to choose Ambrose’s replacement independent of the School Board.
Under current state statute, a unified union school district has 30 days to publicize and fill a vacancy in consultation with the local Select Board. That individual will fill the vacancy until an election is held at either an annual or special meeting.
At one time, select boards in Vermont could appoint individuals to school boards in consultation with the school board. That arrangement flipped in 2005 when a new law stated the final say resided with the school boards.
In 2017 in the wake of Act 46 mergers, the law was rewritten to include unified union school districts.
A sunset provision in the law requires the Legislature renew the language every two years, which it did last session as part of the appropriations bill (Act 154).
In March, the Select Board approved a motion to warn a special election to fill the seat. The board also agreed to send an official letter to the School Board requesting they halt the appointment process and leave the position open until the election.
The School Board, however, moved forward with the process, with Chairwoman Adrienne Raymond stating at its April meeting that the board had a legal responsibility to fill the seat within 30 days of its being vacated.
Both Geery and Hawkins appeared before the board last month for consideration, and the board voted 5-4 to appoint Hawkins.
