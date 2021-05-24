CASTLETON — Police say they are investigating whether impairment was a factor in a three-vehicle collision on Route 4 on Saturday.
Chief Peter Mantello said he was waiting on a warrant to search one of the vehicle that crossed the median from the eastbound lane into oncoming traffic in the eastbound lane. One driver was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to police, while the other two were taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center.
"The original statement, the operator stated he'd fallen asleep," Mantello said.
Derrick F. Walton, 38, of Fair Haven, was driving the GMC truck westbound shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday when it crossed the grassy median into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with the Subaru Outback driven by Mary Emilius, 65, of Wells, according to police.
"The GMC spun around and collided with another eastbound vehicle," Mantello said.
That was a Ford pickup driven by Nicholas Eaton, 31, of Mendon.
"There was no evidence of breaking, which means it was a total surprise," Mantello said. "It happened in seconds."
Mantello said all three vehicles were destroyed in the collision, which left debris scattered along a long stretch of the highway. Police closed the eastbound lane at the Castleton Corners on-ramp for roughly three hours while crews from the Castleton and Poultney Fire Departments responded to the scene, where both Walton and Emilius were trapped in their vehicles and had to be extricated. Mantello said a crew from Pike Industries, which was working nearby, helped close off the road and a helicopter out of Ticonderoga, New York, landed in the eastbound lane to take Emilius to UVM.
Emilius' injuries were described as life-threatening on Saturday. Information was not immediately available from the hospital Monday, but Mantello said he believed she was still in intensive care.
Mantello said more information would be made available as the investigation progressed.
