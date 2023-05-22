The public comment period for two bills regulating trapping, as well as hunting with the use of hounds, is open, with public hearings scheduled for later in June.
Act 159 and Act 165 were both passed by the Legislature last year. Act 159 directed the Department of Fish and Wildlife to improve trapping laws; Act 165 directed it to create rules around the use of dogs to hunt coyotes.
Information on the rules and process can be found at bit.ly/0522Rules online.
The public comment period opened May 17 and runs to June 30. People can email comments to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov. They’re asked to put “Trapping and coyote regulations” into the subject line.
There will be three public hearings, two in person and one remote. The first is on June 20 at Rutland Middle School, 67 Library Ave., Rutland; the second is June 21 at Montpelier High School, 5 High School Drive. The remote meeting is June 22, and can be accessed via Microsoft Teams using the link tinyurl.com/trappinghearing
All three sessions run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
“We will be engaged with this now that the rule-making process has begun,” Mike Covey, executive director of the Vermont Traditions Coalition, stated in an email Wednesday. “The originating legislation had unaddressed pitfalls in the language provided by the department that will, unfortunately, carry into the outcome; but at least the rule making process is a whole and iterative opportunity for public engagement on the remaining questions. It is unfortunate that we did not start here a year ago as we could and should have.”
Not all stakeholder groups are happy with the newly proposed rules, and some feel the process was a waste of time.
Brenna Galdenzi, president of Protect Our Wildlife, noted that while both laws are quite different, they’re not being given separate hearings or comment periods.
“It just seems like they want to ramrod this process through and not give it thoughtful deliberation by allowing the public to comment on the two acts and recommendations individually, because they’re very different,” she said last week.
She claims the Department of Fish and Wildlife is biased in favor of trappers and those who hunt coyotes using hounds.
“The photo they chose to use in their press release for trapping was the most sanitized, benign photo of a trapper on the ice lifting up what’s likely a conibear trap,” she said. “It doesn’t show an animal in a trap, it doesn’t show the realities of trapping.”
She had similar criticism of a photo used for hound hunting.
The proposed rules won’t create meaningful changes to address any of the issues people have been having with errant hounds and current trapping practices, she said, adding that Protect Our Wildlife and its allies will look to the Legislature for stronger trapping laws, such as S.111, which would only allow nuisance trapping, and its companion bill in the House. Both were introduced last session but weren’t taken up in committee.
According to the Department of Fish and Wildlife, under Act 159, the department proposes a buffer between where trappers can set traps and public roads and trails. It also limits the use of body traps. Act 165 would require those hunting coyotes with dogs to not use more than four dogs, to have tracking and control collars on said dogs, and caps the number of people using dogs to hunt coyotes to 100.
Brehan Furfey, furbearer project leader at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the department is working on rules to meet the legislative mandates.
“Currently, there are no rules for hunting coyotes with dogs so we don’t actually have an idea of how many people are using the sport, but hopefully by having a permit that comes into place with these new rules in January 2024 we’ll have a better sense of that, of how many people are participating in this public activity,” she said.
The buffer zone for setting traps is contemplated at 50 feet, she said. It doesn’t apply to Wildlife Management Areas or to nuisance trapping.
“We’re trying to reach a meaningful compromise that meets the legislative mandate, and it’s difficult because I think, potentially, the trappers are giving up more than they expected, and the other side is saying, ‘No, it’s not enough,’” she said. “We’re really trying to make a solid compromise to at least keep trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs still existing. We want it to stay, we don’t want to lose it.”
