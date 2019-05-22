The Environmental Protection Agency and the Vermont Department of Health are working together to make sure the Green Mountain State gets the lead out — of paint.
Though the EPA’s Renovation, Repair and Paint Rule isn’t new, last year, counties in Vermont recorded 420 children under the age of six had elevated lead levels in their blood, so the EPA is coming to Rutland, Windham and Bennington counties to help contractors operate more safely around lead-based paint during construction.
Those counties were the most at risk, according to a press release from the EPA, because they have more old homes and a greater number of residents in those counties showed high levels of lead in their blood.
“We’re primarily dealing with people disturbing lead paint and causing exposure, wetting the paint down so there’s no lead dust so people aren’t exposed,” said Emily Bender, public affairs specialist for the Environmental Protection Agency.
In a press release, Bender said the EPA sent compliance educational materials to over 500 contractors and property managers, and plans to inspect the work sites involving properties where lead paint is involved.
Initial inspections may be followed by penalties or fines if the contractors are not compliant, as contractors are required to go through an eight-hour course certified by the EPA to understand safe methods working around lead-painted structures.
The rule addresses conditions under which contractors can address homes built in the mid-70s and before, and what precautions must be taken regarding exterior renovations, all doors and windows within 20 feet of the renovation including those on other floors within 20 feet of the operation.
In one section, the rule states doors used during the operation must be covered with plastic sheeting to keep dust in the work area, and the ground must be covered with plastic extending 10 feet from the project area or enough of the ground to collect paint chips, whichever surface is bigger unless the property line gets in the way, in which case a wall or barrier must be erected to contain dust to the project area.
Open-flame burning and torching the paint is not allowed, along with sanding, grinding, power planing, needle guns, abrasive blasting and sand blasting unless the apparatus has a HEPA vacuum attached to collect dust, and no dust or air release may be seen.
Heat guns are only allowed below 1,100 degrees, the rule says.
The rule became effective in 2010, and Bender said the EPA’s initiative has been taking place throughout New England since 2014. It began in New Haven, Connecticut, before traveling to Nashua, New Hampshire, in 2015, Lewiston/Auburn, Maine, in 2016, and the New Hampshire-Maine seacoast in 2017 and 2018.
For the first four years of the rule, Bender said the agency was addressing concerns based on tips and noticeable violations, until a proactive approach was deemed more appropriate.
A press release detailing last year’s efforts said the initiative completed 59 lead inspections in a two-year span, which resulted in 286 certifications of organizations and 1,156 more training certifications of people in compliance.
Violations occasionally resulted in fines, with Campos Construction, of Portland, Maine, having to pay $4,860 for a violation, and the EPA completed four enforcement actions, let 14 go with warnings about their practices, and intended to penalize a dozen or more, the release said.
The EPA distributed educational materials to over 400 companies and individuals and invited them to training seminars held locally. Eighteen companies surveyed were found to be in compliance with the rule.
Going forward, Bender said lead-safe renovators can be hired if the house or child-occupied facility being worked on was built before 1978, and those renting their home can read about the federal Disclosure Rule and RRP Rule to keep themselves safe.
The EPA will also be hosting a webinar on the subject on June 5,
“Reducing exposure to lead is a top priority for EPA,” EPA Acting Regional Administrator Deb Szaro said in a press release. “This place-based initiative in Vermont will allow us to work with our state and local counterparts to increase awareness and improve compliance with lead paint renovation laws, therefore, reducing the risk of childhood lead exposure.”
