“It was not complicated, and, as my mother pointed out, not even personal. They had a hotel; they didn’t want Jews; we were Jews.
”We’d been to Cape Cod and Cape Ann, to Old Orchard, Salisbury, and Hampton Beaches, to Winnipesaukee and the Finger Lakes. That year, she wrote to Vermont, which someone had told her was heaven. The Vermont Chamber of Commerce listed some twenty accommodations on Lake Devine. She sent the same letter to a dozen cottage colonies and inns inquiring about rates and availability. One reply was different, typed on textured white stationary below a green pointillist etching of a lakeside hotel.”
”The inn’s letter said, ‘Dear Mrs. Marx: Thank you for your inquiry. Our two-bedroom cabins rent at the weekly rate of $65.00. We do have a few openings during the period you requested. The Inn at Lake Devine is a family-owned resort, which has been in continuous operation since 1922. Our guests who feel most comfortable here, and return year after year, are gentiles.
Very truly yours, Ingrid Berry, Reservations Manager.”
This is the somber and sour beginning of a wry, light-hearted novel, published in 1998, “The Inn at Lake Devine” by Elinor Lipman. Although the novel is set in the early 1960s, it speaks of an earlier era of “restricted” hotels and resorts in Vermont which deliberately and openly excluded Jewish guests.
During these times, a phrase similar to one of the following was inserted in brochures and advertisements: “Restricted Clientele,” “Gentile Clientele,” “Protestant and Catholic,” “Gentiles Only.” It was intended to send a not-so-subtle signal. While not all hostelries limited accommodations to Christians, many did, and those were often the most exclusive inns at the more famous destinations. The practice appears to have been half-heartedly endorsed by the state of Vermont. The Blakemans, proprietors of Greenhurst Inn in Bethel, replaced “Restricted Clientele” in its advertising with “Under Christian Management” at the suggestion of an officer with the Vermont Board of Health.
Resort owners often defended their discrimination by insisting that their clientele demanded this restriction, but there was evidence of an innate anti-Semitism, as well.
While Vermont was not widely regarded as a bastion of prejudice, membership in the Ku Klux Klan flourished there in the 1920s, and cross burnings were, at that time, a common occurrence in Montpelier. Klan activities in Vermont were primarily directed at immigrants, Catholics and Jews, rather than African-Americans.
Two “America First” proselytizers professed their anti-Semitism after leaving the Green Mountains. William Dudley Pelley, a Vermont newspaperman who was born in Massachusetts, and Eugene Sanctuary, from Hinesburg, both achieved national notoriety for their pro-Hitler advocacy during the 1930s. Nationally, men of influence such as Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford promulgated anti-Semitic views, ceasing only when the United States entered World War II on the side of the Allies.
Some Vermont Republicans were vociferous critics of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and his New Deal programs, and vouched for arcane conspiracies involving communists and Jews. William L. Blaisdell, of Underhill, was the foreman of a railroad section crew and he held spurious views that he articulated in letters to the Burlington Free Press. This example is from June 6, 1939: “A Jew is a Jew whether he buys rags or buys bonds of Franklin D., and it is a well-known fact that nearly all international bankers are of that race, and who live on the exertions of others, produce nothing and are recognized as parasites.
“No one in America except the Jews can legally possess gold. The Jews monopolize money, pictures, radio and even the country’s newspapers, as is amply illustrated by the cancellation of Father Coughlin’s broadcasting contract.”
Charles Coughlin was a right-wing priest whose demagogic tirades on the radio presaged the excesses of today’s radio shock jocks. His audience in the 1930s numbered more than 30 million. A brief biography states that “he was forced off the air because of his pro-fascist and anti-Semitic rhetoric.”
While most Vermonters’ views were not as extreme as Blaisdell’s, there was, among some native Vermonters, a xenophobic distrust and, sometimes, contempt for Jews. Vermont students, with a sneer, referred to the state university as “Jew”VM – mostly in reference to students from New York and New Jersey.
Perhaps they envied them. The out-of-state students were often from wealthier families, had their own cars and no shortage of spending money. Small-town residents often regarded successful Jews with disdain and suspicion. It is likely that their prejudice was as much xenophobia as anti-Semitism, as it was rarely informed from any first-hand, real-life experience.
In the Catskills, just hours from the Green Mountains, resorts for Jews were created in opposition to the restricted hostelries that were booming in the rest of America, and, when a Green Mountain Parkway was proposed to run the length of the state, the comparison with “the Jewish Alps” was brought into stark contrast. Bruce Post’s 2016 account for the Burlington Free Press is more explicit: “Pernicious ‘dog whistles’ were sounded about Jews and undesirables. Lt. Gov. George Aiken, who publicly was neutral, raised an ominous specter. Aiken empathized with Windham County newcomers who felt the Parkway would cause the Green Mountains to go the way of the Catskills, bringing in the class of people they came to Vermont to get away from. Professor Arthur Wallace Peach, an implacable Parkway foe, also invoked the menacing Catskills, adding ‘We know there are certain types of people who are destructive of values we want to preserve in Vermont: Why not be honest about it?”
Other Vermonters were outspoken in their objections to this obvious bigotry. Dorothy Canfield Fisher, for example, asked state officials in Montpelier to intervene in the matter. Julia Ehrhardt’s Writers of Conviction noted, “In 1943 she asked Vermont’s governor to open the state’s restricted resorts to Jewish tourists, and in 1946 she happily reported to friends that an Arlington couple who had displayed a ‘Tourists Accommodated-Restricted’ sign had decided to relocate to another town due to the neighborhood ‘horror’ their sentiments had elicited.”
But others happily embraced the ban on Jewish guests. Larry Heyer, an early and successful hotelier in Stowe, owned the “Ski Inn.” In a response to a letter critical of the practice of restricting Jews from staying at Vermont inns, Heyer, in 1946, proclaimed without apology, “Frankly speaking, a resort guest establishment must either accommodate all Gentiles or all Jews, as the mixing of the two is disastrous and inevitably results in the loss of the Gentiles. Thus a proprietor with a gentile following cannot accept even a single Hebrew guest without facing the loss of his entire business.
“I operate a very successful inn: I do not accommodate Hebrews, and I have a clear conscience.”
A reporter for the Burlington Free Press was offended by Heyer’s assertion and found, that in a brochure listing 46 places to stay in the Stowe area, 23 operated on a “restricted” basis. The article pointed out that “this is not a situation peculiar to Stowe.” The reporter continued, “It is a sad commentary on all of us who claim to believe in the Christian principle and the American ideal of equality of races that there still exists among us a sentiment so strong against a minority group.”
By 1952, the American Jewish Congress decided to blow the whistle on the discriminatory practices of Vermont innkeepers. At a meeting of the AJC in Boston, they said that their investigators determined that “a large number of Vermont hotels and recreational centers engaged in discriminatory practices as well as discriminatory advertising.” They asked Gov. Emerson for legislation banning these practices.
Borden Avery, of the Norwich Inn, and secretary of the Vermont Hotel Association, dismissed the complaint, saying the American Jewish Congress was “screaming its heart out just to remind people that it represented a minority group.” He added, “it is a matter of selectivity among people, not among races. And the American Constitution has not yet taken away the right to select the people you surround yourself with.” Avery and other Vermont innkeepers denied the charge that there was discrimination at Vermont hotels, but the AJC listed the offenders by name; and the list included some of the state’s most famous resort hotels, such as the Basin Harbor Lodge, Quimby’s Inn at Averill Lake, Camp Elizabeth Inn at Newport, Pisgah Lodge at Lake Willoughby, Worthy Inn at Manchester, Bromley Lodge in Peru, and Camp Skyland and the Lodge at Stowe. They also cited a pamphlet “Where to Stay - Mount Mansfield, Stowe, Vt., ” which listed 24 accommodations, of which 20 were restricted. The Vermont Hotel Association vigorously opposed Emerson’s plan to study the issue.
It took three more years, but finally Vermont Attorney General Robert Stafford had had enough. In early September 1955, Stafford declared that “it was illegal to bar a person from a public establishment in Vermont because of race, color or creed.”
Furthermore, he advised the Vermont Development Commission against free-advertising in state-financed publications for any “accommodation place” which practiced discrimination. Stafford went on to assert that “the very cornerstone of our nation and our state governments is based upon the equality of man.”
With this single proclamation, much discrimination in hotel and resort lodging vanished from Vermont. A statute enacted in 1957, Act No. 109, codified “Full and Equal Enjoyment of Public Accommodations” into Vermont law.
Larry Heyer continued to run a successful inn in Stowe for many more years and it was open to all.
Paul Heller is a writer and historian who lives in Barre.
