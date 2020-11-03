Voters in Fair Haven and Castleton stuck with who they knew Tuesday.
The two larger towns in Rutland District Three had reported in by 10 p.m. with Republican incumbents William Canfield and Robert Helm garnering 2,249 and 1,879 votes, respectively, in the two-seat district.
The sole challenger, Democrat Robert Richards, took 1,429 votes. Richards said the gap of 450 votes between him and Helm was too wide for him to expect to make it up once votes were counted in the district’s other two towns, Hubbardton and West Haven.
“It’s a conservative area,” said Richards. “I’m not, and people are comfortable with their incumbents.”
Richards is chairman of the Fair Haven Select Board and has made several previous runs for one of the district’s seats.
“We ran a pretty tough race,” he said. “We did a lot more things than I’ve done in the past, but I guess people are comfortable with what they’ve got. I appreciate the votes and congratulate the winners.”
Richards ran on a platform of pushing infrastructure investment. Helm talked about holding the line against spending while trying to support the Vermont State Colleges and Department of Fish & Wildlife. Canfield pledged to pay particular attention to the health of Castleton University, which is a key part of the district’s economy.
Helm, who is the senior member of the Rutland County delegation, now elected to his 16th term, was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.
Canfield thanked the district for its continued confidence in him. He said results from the remaining two towns were not likely to be in until late.
“They have to physically count,” he said. “They usually take a while.”
