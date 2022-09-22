Ed Perkins said a lack of skilled tradespeople in Vermont predates the much-discussed recent labor shortage.
“We haven’t hired anybody in about six years,” said Perkins, who runs Ed’s Masonry and Restoration, as he worked his tent at the Vermont Department of Labor’s job fair in Depot Park on Thursday. “It hasn’t been for lack of trying.”
The state is hosting job fairs around the state through the late summer.
Perkins said he’d provide on-the-job training to anyone willing to take on the work.
“It’s manual labor — there’s no lying about it,” he said. “You work outside. You work in bad weather. It really is an art form. At the end of the day, you can see what you’ve made.”
You also get paid between $16 and $18 an hour, he said.
Elizabeth Gould, office manager at VMS Construction, said carpenters are in high demand, and her company would be able to take on more work if it had more carpenters.
“The construction industry is very hopping with jobs,” she said. “We don’t take jobs that we can’t do.”
At least one company says it has weathered the labor shortage well.
“2021 was a record-breaking year for Carris Reels,” said Jason Cable, an HR generalist, who was staffing the manufacturer’s table. “As a result, we have added to our headcount. We have come and gone with some recruiting challenges, but right now we’re in a pretty good spot.”
Cable said the company’s employee-owned nature makes it attractive to workers.
Sabrina Deweerdt, of Vermont County Store, said they were doing well filling positions that could work from home, but in-person jobs at their stores and in their shipping center were proving more difficult.
“When the packages ship slower, we get more calls from customers asking where their order is,” she said. “It affects that whole process.”
Those jobs, Deweerdt said, start at around $15 an hour.
“It’s been a long process coming out of COVID, but I have noticed in the last two months we’ve had an uptick,” said Michele Hunter, recruiting for Berkshire Bank. “We have been incredibly short, and now I’d say we’re just very short.”
The work is “fast-paced,” Hunter said, and the bank needs people who can interact with customers and understand their needs.
Pay, depending on position and branch, starts around $17 to $18 an hour.
“Really, we have all positions available,” said Jessica DeGraaf, recruiting for The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation. “We are looking for people who have a heart to take care of people.”
DeGraaf said someone who wants to become an LNA, for example, can get a job at The Pines as a unit assistant, and then the facility will put the employee though the next certification class.
On-the-job training also was central to UBC Millwrights, which was not a company like most of the other recruiters in the park on Thursday, but an industrial mechanics union that assigns its members to contractors. Recruiter Randy Lambert said no training is needed to join — the union offers a full apprenticeship program.
“Basically, fresh out of high school — GED or a high school diploma is a requirement — you sign up to do apprenticeship four weeks a year,” he said.
Most of the training, though, takes place not in the apprenticeship sessions but on the job with the contractors to which the apprentice its assigned. A first-year apprentice makes around $20 an hour, Lambert said, while acquiring journeyman status after about four years, which boosts pay to around $30 an hour.
“A lot of our contractors only need you for two or three weeks,” he said. “Then they can lay you off, send you back to us. ... What a lot of members like is the flexibility. ... We really can’t complain. Business is up. There’s definitely a lot of jobs.”
