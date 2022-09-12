PROCTOR — Proctor’s hempen future is helping preserve its marble-clad past.
The Preservation Trust of Vermont announced Monday it has concluded the sale of the former Vermont Marble Company property to Zion Growers. The company plans to install a hemp processing facility. The Vermont Marble Museum will continue to operate in the building, as will other existing tenants, while the new owners look for businesses to fill out the remaining space.
“It’s not really a sale so much as a transfer,” said Preservation Trust President Ben Doyle. “We’re selling the building for a dollar, but at the same time we scored a 99-year lease for the museum. ... I look at it more as a programmatic activity than a real estate transaction.”
Doyle said the museum has been closed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic but that the lease, for $1 a year, should offer them some stability.
“They’re trying to reimagine their business model,” Doyle said. “My hope is this provides them with an opportunity.”
Zion owner Travis Samuels said they hope to be operating by the end of the year, and that their short-term goal is to process up to 12 million pounds of hemp a year.
“In the first five years, we’re looking to hit about 30 to 40 jobs,” he said.
Samuels said industrial hemp will arrive in round bales and be run through machinery that separates out the fibers into two types referred to as bast and hurd. He said the process is entirely mechanical and involves no chemicals. The processed hemp is then sold for “a myriad of uses.”
“It’s a niche product in the sense your average consumer might not know about it,” he said. “Animal bedding is a large sector of the market. People who spend a lot of money on their horses like industrial hemp hurd. ... There are very nice upper-echelon stables that use them.”
Samuels said hemp also is increasingly showing up in green building materials and clothing.
“Patagonia’s doing a hemp blend line,” he said. “Carhartt’s looking to do a hemp blend line. There are car companies looking to use hemp in their paneling. ... Our goal is to make it a more ubiquitous product across the spectrum.”
Proctor Select Board Chairwoman Judy Frazier said it was an exciting development for the town, which has long hoped to see something happen with the property and was disappointed when the now-defunct College of St. Joseph’s plan to open a satellite campus there fell apart.
“We’ve kind of been at a stalemate since then,” she said. “Nothing’s come along since then. This would be huge. It’s utilizing empty space, improving the space. It’s adding jobs.”
Frazier said she hopes the development will “spark some creativity” in town.
Samuels said they will need to do very little to the building because it already is configured in the way they needed, but that the museum, while remaining, will move away from its present footprint. He said they will use roughly 12,000 square feet and with the current tenants — who he declined to discuss further — staying put, another roughly 18,000 square feet would be available for new businesses.
Lyle Jepson, executive director of Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region, said he helped connect Zion to state and local officials and now his goal is to help the company fill the rest of the building.
“We have had some companies come to us saying they need space with three-phase power and loading docks, particularly,” he said. “That is available there. ... They’ll now become more aggressive with advertising and we’ll certainly help them with that.”
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
