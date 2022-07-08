The Rutland Herald has a Rutland native running its newsroom.
The newspaper announced this week that Jim Sabataso, most recently the education reporter, would be promoted to news editor effective July 25. The Herald has been without an onsite editor since Gareth Henderson departed in early 2020, one of several layoffs at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Editor Steven Pappas has been filling that role while working primarily from Barre, where the Herald’s sister paper, the Barre-Montpelier Times Argus — of which Pappas is also the publisher — is located.
“I’ve known for quite some time that I wanted to elevate Jim into more of a newsroom leadership position,” Pappas said. “He’s had similar newsroom experiences at the Herald, but not in terms of guiding coverage. ... Our coverage was lacking. We need somebody there to help expand and guide the coverage we depend on in Rutland County. Jim, since he was hired as the education reporter, has shown great knowledge of the Rutland area because of his ties to the community.”
Sabataso, 39, is a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy and University of Vermont. He said he returned to Rutland after college, initially to work for his family at The Palms.
“It wasn’t something I was really passionate about,” he said of the restaurant industry. “I wanted to focus on writing, which is what I went to school for.”
Sabataso started contributing commentary and features to the Herald as a freelancer in 2009. From there, he did copywriting and page design before becoming editor of the Vermont Business Journals. He helped launch the Rutland Reader in 2012 and was its first editor before leaving in 2014. He continued to freelance for the Herald while traveling, working for his family and working on the “For the Love of Rutland” documentary before taking the education reporter job in 2020.
“I was ready to do something a little more consistent,” he said. “I knew I wanted to do something with writing, something with local journalism.”
His new position will leave him with less time for writing, but Sabataso said when he was approached about the job, he saw a chance to better serve his community.
“I’ve been feeling for a while we needed more of a local presence here,” he said. “We hadn’t had an editor in the newsroom in a couple years. ... I feel like I know this community well. I have a lot of roots, deep roots.”
Sabataso has worked as a substitute teacher and volunteered at MSJ, served on the board of the Downtown Rutland Partnership and was a cofounder of Rutland Young Professionals.
“I feel like I understand this community really well and can help grow our coverage here, bring people to the paper,” he said.
It’s also a goal of Rutland Herald publisher Ed Coats.
“Having a local editor on-site is very important in getting the news quickly and efficiently,” Coats said. “He’s experienced. He knows the inner workings of the community and has the best interest of the community at heart. ... It’s one more piece of the puzzle to bringing the Rutland Herald back to the glory days of the past.”
Other pieces Coats said he hopes will fall into place soon include upgrading the Herald’s online presence, being more active on social media, upgrading equipment and hopefully adding to the news staff in the near future. However, Pappas said the reporting position Sabataso leaves vacant won’t be immediately filled.
“I would love to have somebody in place by the end of the year,” Pappas said. “That would depend on a lot of what Jim is capable of doing in the next few months.”
In the short term, Sabataso said he aims to broaden the population that contributes to the paper, reaching out to the local BIPOC and LGBTQ communities.
“I want to work on creating space in our pages for those voices in our own words,” he said.
Sabataso said he intends to lead the staff in delving deeper into stories and also paying more attention to towns outside the city, where the Herald’s coverage has retracted over the years.
“It’s going to take a little bit of time,” he said. “We do have a smaller staff than we used to, but we know there’s a lot in those communities that goes unreported. ... I know this community. I’m part of this community. I grew up here. I care deeply about it. I care deeply about local news, community news and I think we have a tremendous opportunity here to be the local paper of record that people look to and trust.”
