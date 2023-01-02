Who better to capture the whimsy and beauty of the winter season than an artist and, on top of that, an artist who skis? Rutland artist Carrie Pill, 40, is taking on a special project this year visiting all 20 of Vermont’s alpine ski areas to capture them on canvas.
“Killington was number one and I just completed it,” she said recently. “I finished a few smaller paintings and some writing on it.”
A professional oil painter, Pill studied art at Green Mountain College and is an exhibiting member of the Brandon Artists Guild. She has done installations for the Vermont Institute of Natural Science, Rutland Regional Medical Center and Long Trail Brewery, and published illustrations for Northern Woodlands magazine.
Pill said got the idea last fall when she was thinking about a goal she’d always had to see all of Vermont’s alpine ski areas.
“I’m always thinking of different paintings projects I can do because scenes are really fun for me,” she said.
Since it was a bigger project, she reached out to partner with Ski Vermont, a decades-old private not-for-profit trade association focused on the state’s ski industry and winter tourism.
She’ll be painting outside on location — “plein air” — as much as possible, as well as skiing, photographing and writing about each ski area.
“I’m really excited about the smaller ones,” Pill said. “Pico gives me that small mountain feel and that’s where I learned to ski — not that long ago, this is my sixth season downhill skiing — and places like Bromley or that just have a rope tow are so special and unique to our state.”
“There’s a lot of moving parts,” Pill said. “With plein air painting you have a small window of time and things change really quickly like the light and weather, so I just try to work fast, and paint for an effect. Say the light or the color from the sunset is really fascinating at a certain point, I will try to capture that and then build the rest of the painting around that.”
“Today, there is no snow on the ground, so I had to try to plan it the best I could,” Pill said. “Especially with some of the smaller resorts where they don’t lean so heavily on snowmaking.”
If the weather is nasty enough, you can find Pill painting from her car or inside the ski lodge, “but the plan is to plein air paint as much as possible,” she said.
Small paintings from each ski area will be released on her website throughout the project. A comprehensive show is anticipated in the future with larger works representing all 20 ski areas and partial proceeds going to Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports.
Pill said she’ll be updating her status on her blog (carriepill.com), Instagram (@carriepillart) and Facebook, and added that if you see her, stop by and say “Hi.”
“I want people to see the process and ask questions, I really like that part about plein air painting. You can meet some (great) people,” she said. “And if anyone wanted to come plein air paint with me, reach out, we can paint together.”
