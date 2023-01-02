Who better to capture the whimsy and beauty of the winter season than an artist and, on top of that, an artist who skis? Rutland artist Carrie Pill, 40, is taking on a special project this year visiting all 20 of Vermont’s alpine ski areas to capture them on canvas.

“Killington was number one and I just completed it,” she said recently. “I finished a few smaller paintings and some writing on it.”

