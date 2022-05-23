CASTLETON — No decisions have been made, but there’s plenty of interest in the future of the former Castleton Village School.
In March, Castleton and Hubbardton voters agreed to take ownership of the school from the Slate Valley Unified Union School District, which was planning to close it. The towns have formed a committee to make recommendations on what ought to be done with the building. The committee’s first meeting was April 12, with its latest taking place on Thursday.
The committee is made of two Castleton Select Board members: Joe Mark and Mary Lee Harris; and two Hubbardton Select Board members: Bob Gibbs and Rick Grabowski.
Among the actions taken by the committee was to send a draft of the rules governing how decisions will be made about the school to their respective select boards. Harris, who chairs the committee, attended remotely. Grabowski was unable to attend.
Nearly 40 people attended the meeting.
Among them were Tearsa Brannock, owner of ABC Early Education Family Child Care and Preschool; David Woolpy, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Rutland County; and Michael Hall of the Castleton Recreation Commission.
Brannock said she’d be interested in setting up a day care in the school. There’s a great need in the area for that service, especially for infants. She indicated that it would likely be possible to hold the day care in parts of the school, leaving the rest open to other uses.
Hall said that he’s been a member of the town’s Recreation Commission for four years. He was part of an informal group putting out information on the village school ahead of the vote and said now that same informal committee is thinking about uses for the building.
He noted that town voters approved a budget calling for the hiring of a recreation director.
“There will be no building for that recreation director,” he said. “There will be an office, by the sound of things, in the conference room at the town office, for the recreation director who has yet to be hired.”
A space for the recreation director to work in would allow them to enhance programming and serve more people from all age groups, said Hall.
“This would be a landmark opportunity for this town to join some of the other mainstays when it comes to town recreation departments,” he said, adding that having a space also would alleviate issues with equipment storage, as well as the need for indoor activities.
Woolpy said he’s supportive of the recreation commission’s efforts.
“Most of what has been discussed right now could all take place in this building,” he said. “And if we were fortunate enough to have a home here, I would imagine it being 50 to 80 school age kids a day.”
He said he doesn’t believe anything the Boys and Girls Club would want to do would interfere with recreation committee plans and, in fact, they would likely complement each other. He added that the club’s impact would be fairly light and that it wouldn’t be profiting from the use of the building.
“This is a once-in-a- lifetime opportunity,” he said. “You will never get another building like this, and it’s in great shape. It would be a shame if Castleton itself didn’t maintain ownership and the ability to use it in whatever way they could.”
According to a memo circulated by the committee, the building and grounds are appraised at $650,000, and the building might bring $140,000 per year if leased. Deferred maintenance costs are between $248,000 and $363,000, but none of the needs are considered urgent, it states. The Slate Valley district spent $170,200 in the most recent fiscal year on operating costs. That included maintenance personnel, grounds maintenance, insurance and utilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.