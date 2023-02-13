While more than half of Vermont’s population currently lives in a town that’s adopted a declaration of inclusion, two municipalities recently voted to rescind theirs.
The select boards in Highgate and Hubbardton have both voted to rescind previously adopted declarations of inclusion.
Documents from both towns indicate they did so in January.
The declaration of inclusion is part of an initiative started in 2020 by Bob Harnish and Al Wakefield, both of the Rutland area, that coincided with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Their effort proposes that all Vermont municipalities adopt a declaration of inclusion. The same found on the website, vtdeclarationofinclusion.org, reads:
“The Town of (...) condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, age or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community. As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment. The Town of (...) has and will continue to be a place where individuals can live freely and express their opinions.”
Some towns that have adopted it have made changes to the wording, while others have crafted their own. Some adopt it fairly rapidly without much debate; others have deliberated the issue for weeks.
Highgate Selectman Vern Brosky III said at the Jan. 5 select board meeting that the board adopted the declaration in October.
“When we signed it, I would say we hadn’t quite done our homework yet and after doing our homework I’m not sure we want to be associated with that group,” he said. “Because we used their exact verbiage in our declaration. I invite all of you to go on their website and research it for yourself. And don’t just go on the front page, do the whole website. It’s eye-opening. They say don’t judge a book by its cover and in this case, you definitely don’t want to do that. Read the whole thing.”
He didn’t elaborate on what his issues are, and didn’t respond by press time to an email sent to him on Monday.
Brosky said he believes there already are local, state and federal laws in place that make the declaration unnecessary.
“I think we’re just fine with the existing laws,” he said. “So, I’d like to rescind the one we have on file with the town, take it off the website, and if anybody wants to communicate with the select board about making a new one with different language, our own language, we’re very receptive to that, but not associated with the website we got it from.”
Select Board Chairwoman Sharon Bousquet said there’s no issue with discrimination in Highgate.
“We accept all people as people, it doesn’t matter what race, color, creed, sex, your religious beliefs, all people are welcome, all people are equal here, it doesn’t matter whether you make a million dollars or if you make 50 cents,” she said. “There has been a lot of drama concerning this resolution in this particular website so at this time we are asking or voting whether or not to rescind this declaration and we do absolutely welcome any community involvement, and community input, and I’ll leave it at that.”
A letter from the Hubbardton Select Board to Norm Cohen, another organizer of the declaration initiative, the board says it feels the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution ensures equal protection under the law.
“We, as a board, believe that calling attention to any race, nationality, religion, socio-economic status, etc. and referring to it in any form, or calling it out – is in and of itself a form of discrimination,” the letter states. “How does one feel included when we begin by telling them that they are different? Different than what? Different than whom? Are we using yourself as the measuring stick by which we determine different? If that is the case, that is what must be reconsidered, an individual’s heart attitude. Signing a Declaration of any heading will not ensure that persons are not treated with disdain or are treated with respect.”
Both towns asked that their names be removed from Vermont Declaration of Inclusion website.
Wakefield and Harnish both said they’ve let Highgate and Hubbardton know they’re more than willing to talk about this more but haven’t heard back from either town. Each said they don’t plan to follow-up on this and will focus on other towns interested in adopting declarations.
According to Wakefield, the towns of Weybridge, Berlin, Marshfield, and Duxbury recently adopted declarations. They’re hoping to have 100 towns by the second week of May, which they hope to have proclaimed “Vermont Inclusion Week.”
Harnish said that the towns of Orwell and Jamaica will be asked to consider adopting declarations on Monday, with Eden to follow on Tuesday.
“There’s bound to be a little kerfuffle from time to time, but we’re moving ahead,” he said.
keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com
