Vermont's hiking and biking trails may be wet, but they are mostly serviceable, according to the people who maintain them.
An unusually wet spring has seen day after day of rain, and the resulting conditions are believed to have contributed to a landslide that closed a popular hiking trail on Mt. Mansfield earlier this week.
"The normal opening of hiking season is Memorial Day Weekend," said Mike Debonis, executive director of the Green Mountain Club. "Last weekend we definitely asked people to stay away from the higher elevations, 3,000 to 3,500 feet. ... It's still cold up top and other places are still muddy. Things will dry out as the days get longer and we get more solar heating."
Debonis said the lower elevations were OK, and that the Green Mountain Club's trail maintenance crews have been out working.
"Things are drying out, but it's definitely a little later than it normally is," he said. "The top of Mt. Mansfield, the ridgeline, is snow-free. Once you get into the trees ... you're going to find snow."
Debonis urged hikers headed for high elevations to be prepared for winter conditions.
"Even if it's sunny in the valley, you get up to the top of Killington, it's going to be cold," he said.
Local trail networks reported differing conditions.
Peter Kopsco, president of the Millstone Trails Association, said that group's 1,500-acre network in Websterville opened but didn't stay open.
"We got a bunch of rain last night and haven't opened them today," he said Thursday. "It has been a wet spring."
Kopsco said he wasn't sure how many days they had closed the trails, but that it had been several. He said the decision to close them is largely subjective.
"We use our judgement," he said. "If it looks like it's going to be pouring rain, sometimes we close in advance. ... If we get a half-day of rain, we'll usually close the trails and they'll be closed until the next day."
Down in Rutland, Pine Hill Partnership Shelly Lutz said the hiking and cycling trails in Pine Hill Park were wet but functional.
"Once the leaves started to pop out on the trees, that helped dry things up even though it was constantly raining," she said. "It's amazing how much water those trees suck up when the leaves pop out. Today it was damp, Was it muddy? No."
Lutz said Pine Hill Park doesn't usually have moisture problems.
"We're basically rock," she said. "We don't have any soil. We drain pretty well."
