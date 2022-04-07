NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River’s new superintendent is a familiar face.
On Wednesday, the Mill River Unified Union School District Board announced it had tapped administrator Brian Hill for the position.
Hill arrived at Mill River in 2012 as a middle school English, reading and language arts teacher. In 2015, he was named director of technology and then chief academic officer in 2017. In that role, he was responsible for overseeing the health office, instructional coaches, interventionists, curriculum and instruction while continuing to oversee technology needs for the district.
Since January, he has been serving as interim superintendent, following the departure of David Younce.
Prior to Mill River, Hill taught for more than five years at East McDowell Junior High School in Marion, North Carolina.
Hill has a master’s degree in teaching from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
School Board Chair Bjorn Behrendt said Hill’s leadership style was different from that of the previous administration.
“I think his listening and communication skills are going to be very well valued by the school district and the community,” he said.
Mill River’s search for a new superintendent was one of many currently happening around the state. According to the Vermont Superintendents Association, around a dozen school superintendent positions are in flux this year.
To keep the process organized and on track, the district contracted with a consultant recommended by the Vermont School Boards’ Association. The consultant worked closely with the 11-member screening committee, which was composed of board members, teachers, central office staff, a building administrator and support staff.
The committee reviewed a total of eight applications, according to Behrendt, before putting forth three finalists. One withdrew shortly after making the cut, leaving Hill and Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll, current superintendent of the Windham Southwest Supervisory Union.
Both candidates sat for virtual interviews conducted by Behrendt late last month where they answered questions submitted by the public.
Komons-Montroll ultimately withdrew her application, and last Friday, the board met in a special meeting where they voted 10-1 to offer a two-year contract to Hill.
Board member Bruce Moreton was the sole “no” vote.
Beherendt said the screening committee and board were receptive to community input throughout the search process.
In addition to a dedicated page on the district’s website that featured information about the search, including candidate bios, there were also multiple ways the community could submit feedback in the form of emails, voicemails, letters and surveys.
“I think the community feedback that we got was influential to the board,” he said.
With a new superintendent in place, Behrendt said the district can now focus on other pressing issues. Chief among them, he said, was improving community engagement and relations.
Another was tapping Hill’s expertise with assessment data to help the board to make more data-driven decisions.
“We’re excited to move into a new chapter of the Mill River School District’s leadership,” Behrendt said.
Hill said he’s excited to be able to serve the district in a new role.
He noted the passion he sees exhibited throughout the district, from teachers and students to parents and the greater community.
“We have people who really care about this place, and people who really have a common goal of doing everything we possibly can to help our students be successful,” he said.
Hill said he’s hoping to leverage his decade working within the district in various capacities.
“I think some of what I’ve learned is, how absolutely important work with students is, but how powerful a system is in supporting that work of teachers with students,” he said. “So I think having those different lenses in those different perspectives is valuable.”
As an educator, Hill said he believes everybody “deserves human dignity.”
“Everyone can learn. And if we find the appropriate ways to support people, everyone will learn,” he said. “It might look different for everybody. But everybody has that capacity.”
He also stated that collaboration mattered.
“None of us have the one right answer,” he said. “There’s not a right answer. There are better answers. And we can talk together and we can try and find the best answer. But it’s always doing that work together.”
As he settles into his new role, Hill, like Behrendt, identified community relations as a priority.
“I think engaging the community and really clarifying what the community expects from our schools is important,” he said.
Another priority will be finding someone to take over his old job. While it’s likely some of his previous responsibilities will be divided up among current staff, Hill said technology oversight requires a full-time employee — a position he hopes to fill as soon as possible.
Considering student needs, Hill said improving literacy and preparing graduates for the real world were top of mind.
“I think figuring out how to make education hands-on and apply to the real world matters for our graduates,” he said. “I think literacy is a big area that we’re looking at, too. … We need to find ways to support that early if we’re going to be supporting our graduates later in life.”
