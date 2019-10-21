The Rutland Historical Society is putting business second this year.
The organization will open its annual meeting Thursday with a presentation on the redevelopment of the Howe Center, to be followed by a brief business meeting.
"We're trying it that way because maybe you can draw more of the public that's more interested in the program," said James Davidson, the historical society's president.
The program — scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Howe Center's Franklin Conference Room — is titled "Building a City within a City: The Story of the Development of Howe Business Center" and will be presented by the person who did that development: Joe Giancola.
"I've found so many people in the community ... people have never been inside," Davidson said. "Maybe they've just driven through to get to PEG-TV or something, but they don't know how much is going on down there. It's like a whole secret city."
The Howe Center was originally Howe Scale, which grew from a business founded in Brandon.
"Some of the Rutland businessmen basically captured it in 1873, '77," Davidson said. "They built multiple buildings as buildings were needed for the operation and the growth. ... It was the largest industrial business in Rutland for years. There were times when there were 1,000 employees there."
Howe Scale built industrial scales — Davidson said some were used to weigh rail cars and boats — that became obsolete as technology changed.
"It died in the 1950s and 1960s and it was vacant," Davidson said.
Davidson said a plan to redevelop the property as a mall never got off the ground. Then, he said, an up-and-coming construction contractor saw an opportunity.
"I think he had a pickup truck and two or three guys working for him," Davidson said of Giancola, today one of the city's most prominent businessmen. "Joe took the initiative to contact the owner of the property. ... The key to it, 30 years ago, was he made the phone call. I think he had a sense that maybe he could get a good price on it. He did."
Giancola got financing and went to work on the compound one building at a time. Today, Davidson said it includes more businesses than many people realize, from Westminster Cracker Co. to gyms, studios, offices and apartments.
"It's a fantastic personal success story," Davidson said. "We really think it's important for the public to go to this and learn about what's happening in their own backyard."
