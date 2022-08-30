Rutland City Police are looking for the driver who they say crashed into a parklet early Saturday morning.
Chief Brian Kilcullen said the driver of the 2009 Volkswagen Eos fled the scene after hitting the parklet outside Greenspell Plant Shop on Center Street sometime between 2 and 2:30 a.m.
“The car was left behind and towed,” Kilcullen said on Tuesday. “The car was, later that day, reported stolen.”
Kilcullen said the car’s registered owner was a 40-year-old living in Castleton, but declined to release more information except to say some other evidence was collected from the scene. Kilcullen said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police at (802) 773-1816.
The parklets initially were installed as a way of giving downtown restaurants outdoor dining space, adding seating to reduce the impact from pandemic restrictions that reduced restaurant capacity.
Downtown Rutland Partnership Executive Director Tiffany Saltis said some of parklets have added Jersey barriers to ward off collisions. The one hit Saturday was protected by concrete bollards.
“It seems the speed at which the car was traveling, it would have been hard to avoid that,” she said.
The DRP owns the parklet, and Saltis said they had removed debris from the crash but had not yet made repairs.
“There was some wood that was salvageable,” she said. “All our parklets are insured. We’re doing some follow-up on that. ... Since it’s kind of the end of summer, we probably won’t roll something out in its place. We’re still collaborating on that.”
Saltis said the parklets have proven popular with downtown business-owners and the DRP plans to look into expanding their use.
