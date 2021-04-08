BARRE — The Harwood boys hockey coach has been arraigned on his second charge of driving under the influence.
Shawn Thompson, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday by video in Washington County criminal court in Barre to misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence for a second time and driving over the legal limit for the second time. If convicted, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 4 years in prison. He was released on conditions including not being able to drive within 8 hours of consuming alcohol.
Trooper Paul Pennoyer, of the Vermont State Police, said in his affidavit a witness called police on March 21 to report Thompson was intoxicated and driving from Stowe to his home in Duxbury.
Pennoyer said he was parked in the driveway of Crossett Brook Middle School monitoring traffic on Route 100 when he saw a vehicle drive by that matched the description of Thompson’s vehicle.
The trooper said he pulled behind the vehicle and noted it was traveling at 56 mph in the 40-mph zone. Also, Pennoyer said the vehicle swerved over the fog line, so he pulled it over.
He said Thompson was driving, and the trooper could immediately smell alcohol coming off of him.
Pennoyer said Thompson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and his speech was slurred.
The trooper said Thompson told him he had consumed a glass of whiskey and a 16-ounce beer.
Pennoyer said Thompson took a preliminary breath test, which showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 0.157%, nearly double the legal limit of 0.08%.
Thompson is being represented by attorney Robert Katims.
Thompson was convicted in 2013 for driving under the influence on Route 100 in 2012.
His arrest in March drew attention not only because of the position he holds at the school, but because his team was 3 days away from attempting to win back-to-back state championships. Harwood Athletic Director Chris Langevin told the Times Argus Thompson would be allowed to coach the game and the arrest was a “personnel matter.”
Thompson entered the season as an assistant coach, but took over the leadership position after former coach Jacob Grout was dismissed for sending an expletive-filled text to some of his players in early February.
The team ended up losing to Brattleboro 5-3 at the BOR arena on March 24 and finished the season with a 8-1 record.
